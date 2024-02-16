“My last gesture was to put money out of my pocket to come and coach Barcelona” - Xavi admits he ‘won’t be paid’ in his last year at club

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed that he made a huge sacrifice to remain as the manager of the club this season, which will be his last in charge. The Spanish tactician announced earlier this year that he would be leaving his position as the club's manager when the season ends.

Xavi was named Barcelona's manager in November 2021 after a brief stint in management in Qatar with Al-Sadd, where he ended his playing career. He replaced Ronald Koeman, who was relieved of his duties after a disappointing spell with the club.

Speaking to the media ahead of their La Liga match against Celta Vigo on February 17, the Spaniard revealed that he would not be paid this season. He made the point to prove that he loves the club, and his love for the club was what drove him to accept the managerial role.

Xavi said via Barca Universal:

"I have always prioritised Barça. My last gesture was to put money out of my pocket to come and coach Barça. I want to help Barça and the last thing is that I have left to prioritise the club ahead of myself. I won't be paid for my last year. I have made many gestures because I feel that way."

Xavi won the league title last season in what was his first full season in charge of the club, finishing 10 points clear of rivals Real Madrid. This season is a different story entirely, as his side lie 10 points behind Los Blancos after 24 games, who lead the way in the Spanish top-flight.

Following a home defeat to Villarreal, the club legend announced that he would leave Barcelona at the end of the season. He attributed his decision to the intense pressure he felt from individuals outside the club, particularly the media.

PSG keen to sign Barcelona teenage sensation

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly resigned to losing star forward Kylian Mbappe in the summer, with his contract expiring. He has been linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid. The French giants are, however, interested in targeting other high-profile players to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Reports from France have revealed that the French champions are interested in signing 19-year-old Barcelona star Gavi (via GOAL). They are aware that a deal would be difficult for the midfielder but will look to take advantage of the club's financial situation.

Gavi is very highly rated by PSG manager Luis Enrique, who handed him the first of his 27 international caps for Spain and also played him at the FIFA World Cup.

Gavi would prefer to remain at the Nou Camp, but a tempting offer from PSG could change his mind by the end of the campaign. The youngster has made 111 appearances for Barcelona and is currently nursing an ACL injury.