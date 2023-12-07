"My man of the match", "Was top today" - Fans on X hail Manchester United star's 'flawless' performance in win vs Chelsea

Fans have given a glowing verdict of Sofyan Amrabat's display in Manchester United's 2-1 win against Chelsea tonight (December 6).

Amrabat has made somewhat of an unremarkable start to his United career since arriving this past summer. Erik ten Hag was eager to get a ball-playing midfielder and turned to the Moroccan.

The 27-year-old has come in and out of Ten Hag's starting XI, also being tasked with playing as a makeshift full-back. He had struggled to replicate his glittering performances from Morocco's incredible 2022 FIFA World Cup journey and his consistent Fiorentina displays.

However, Amrabat put in a magnificent performance for Manchester United as they beat Chelsea. He was lively throughout, putting out fires and stopping the Blues on the counter.

Amrabat comfortably dealt with the midfield duo of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. He made one key pass, won six of nine ground duels, and made four tackles. He also made 11 ball recoveries, more than any other player on the pitch.

It was his midfield partner Scott McTominay who grabbed the goals for United. The Scot's brace secured a 2-1 win, with Cole Palmer having equalized just before the break.

Amrabat's display has been lauded by fans on X (formerly Twitter). One fan felt he was the man of the match:

"Amrabat my man of the match. Outclassed 2 100 mill midfielders with easeeee today."

Another fan insisted the holding midfielder deserved praise:

"Amrabat was top today, must be said."

Here's how fans on X reacted to Amrabat's dominant performance against Chelsea:

Sofyan Amrabat insists Manchester United players are behind Erik ten Hag following their win vs Chelsea

Sofyan Amrabat (right) affirmed the Red Devils' players' support for Erik ten Hag.

Amrabat lauded his Manchester United boss Ten Hag as one of the best coaches in the world after beating Chelsea. The Fiorentina loanee showed his support for the Dutch tactician who's been under pressure recently (via UtdFaithfuls):

"Erik ten Hag is one of the best in the world. He's a fantastic coach, and we are all behind him."

Manchester United have made an unconvincing start to the campaign, sitting sixth in the league. A 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United last weekend led to doubts regarding Ten Hag's future.

Reports recently claimed that Ten Hag had lost 50% of his dressing room. There were claims that the players were having issues with his coaching methods and intense training regime.

However, the Red Devils' performance tonight suggests the Dutchman still has most of his squad on board. The likes of Amrabat, McTominay Harry Maguire, and Alejandro Garnacho put in excellent showings against a poor Chelsea side.