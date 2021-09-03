"My move to Real Madrid was done very quickly" - Eduardo Camavinga speaks out following deadline day transfer

Eduardo Camavinga, who joined Real Madrid from Rennes in the closing hours of the summer transfer window, has opened up about how his move to the Santiago Bernabeu unfolded.

The midfielder explained:

"My move to Real Madrid was done very quickly. I am very happy and proud. But I don't want this announcement to change my work with [France's] under-21s. Whether I play at Rennes or at Real Madrid I will continue to give my best, and of course I dream of the senior team, but step by step. Now I'll go to Rennes to pack my bags, I'll move to Madrid and I'll continue on my journey."

Eduardo Camavinga also revealed that he has dreamt of playing at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu since his childhood. He added that he cherishes the opportunity to learn from his new teammates in midfield - Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro.

The Frenchman continued:

"It's a dream I had when I was a kid. I can't wait to discover the stadium, which is very impressive. I hope to play there as soon as the building work is finished."

On Modric, Kroos and Casemiro, he said:

"They are great players. Learning and training with them will be great. I will try to learn and play as many minutes as I can. I'm really looking forward to getting started."

Real Madrid signed Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes in a deal worth €40 million. The midfielder has inked a six-year contract with the Spanish giants that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2027.

The 18-year-old impressed in Ligue 1 last season, during which he made 35 appearances for Rennes.

Real Madrid wanted to land Kylian Mbappe but ended up signing Eduardo Camavinga instead

Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid: A consolation for Kylian Mbappe miss?

The last few weeks of the transfer window have been filled with rumours involving Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos were determined to lure the attacker to the Santiago Bernabeu, going as far as submitting a reported €215 million bid for the winger. However, PSG refused to let go of their prized asset.

As a result, Real Madrid turned their attention to Eduardo Camavinga and ensured they wrapped up his signing within the closing hours of the transfer window. Considering the number of clubs who tried to sign the midfielder, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say they secured a huge victory. Perhaps the signing is a good consolation for missing out on Kylian Mbappe.

