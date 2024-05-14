“My next chapter will be very exciting” - Kylian Mbappe makes big claim on new club amid Real Madrid transfer rumors 

Kylian Mbappe will not extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and will reportedly join Real Madrid at the end of the current season. All signs point toward the Frenchman joining Los Blancos, where he will combine warheads with Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham in the forward line.

In an interview (via Fabrizio Romano), the 25-year-old discussed his 'new chapter' and said he is excited to 'discover new things.' The World Cup winner added that his father wanted him to conquer the Ligue 1 before leaving. Although he hasn't revealed his destination yet, almost all reports claim that the Frenchman is negotiating only with Real Madrid.

"My next chapter will be very exciting. I’m going to discover new things — that makes me very happy. My father wanted me to make history in Ligue 1 before leaving. It's been a long journey and I'm very happy to have done it,” he said (according to Romano's X).

Expand Tweet

Kylian Mbappe was signed by PSG in 2018 from Monaco for a reported transfer fee of $194 million. In six years with the club, the Frenchman has scored 256 goals and created 108 more in 307 appearances. He has also won six Ligue 1 trophies, three French Super Cups, and two French League Cups.

On May 10, the PSG #10 officially announced his departure from the club. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kylian Mbappe said:

"I wanted to speak to you. I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes, and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Mbappe leaves PSG for free. He had reportedly promised Nasser Al-Khelaifi's side that he would never leave the French club on a free transfer (via Sky Sports).

In August 2021, PSG rejected an offer of £188m for the French forward and Mbappe signed a three-year extension with the club. However, they accepted a £256m offer from Saudi club Al Hilal in 2023, with Mbappe rejecting the bid.

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid will end the famous MNM trio of PSG

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The Frenchman will become the last player to leave the famous PSG frontline of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe. Messi and Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 and 2017, respectively.

The three scored 143 goals and created 96 more in two seasons for the French club. However, they failed to win the most coveted European trophy that PSG desired — the Champions League.

Finally, Kylian Mbappe's arrival in Real Madrid will surely free up enough funds for PSG to invest heavily in signing superstars in the upcoming summer transfer window. Real Madrid will also give him a renewed impetus to challenge for the Champions League and prove himself in a new league against clubs like Barcelona, Athletico Madrid, etc.