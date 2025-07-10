“My phone is blowing up” - PSG boss Luis Enrique reveals response from Barcelona fans after 4-0 win over Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique revealed how Barcelona fans reacted to his team defeating Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final. Thursday's tie saw the French outfit beat their Spanish opposition 4-0 at the MetLife Stadium.

PSG were leading 3-0 at the break via goals from Fabian Ruiz (6' and 24') and Ousmane Dembele (9'). Goncalo Ramos added a fourth in the 87th minute, at which point Los Blancos' fate was well and truly sealed.

Of course, this result would have also delighted Real Madrid's arch-rivals, Barcelona. Speaking after the match, Enrique said (via Get Football News Spain):

"My phone is blowing up from Barca fans congratulating me!”

PSG have seen a fair bit of success this season, having won the UEFA Champions League and Ligue1 already. They could now win the Club World Cup when they face Chelsea in the final of the competition on Sunday, July 13.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have had a rather disappointing season, failing to win La Liga or the Copa del Rey. They were knocked out in the Champions League during the quarter-final stage by Arsenal.

The Spanish giants will now look forward to the start of La Liga, where they kickstart their season against Osasuna on August 19.

Real Madrid icon points out what makes Barcelona's Lamine Yamal special

Lamine Yamal

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos says that Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal's consistency is what sets him apart from the rest. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he said (via GOAL):

"I also made the Bayern first team at 17, but I wasn’t at his level, which is spectacular. I’ve never seen anything like it at that age. I’m talking about the consistency of his performances, because the natural talent is obvious."

"What makes me think that this boy is special is his constant search for prominence on the pitch: in difficult moments, he always steps up, and at 17 years of age, that is not normal. He was the protagonist of two excellent seasons, the last one even spectacular; I have never seen a kid like him."

Yamal is among those being discussed to take home the Ballon d'Or award this year after having won the La Liga and the Copa del Rey trophies with the Blaugrana.

He made 55 appearances across competitions for Barcelona this season, bagging 18 goals and 25 assists. The 17-year-old attacker is contracted with the club till 2031.

