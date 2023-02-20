"My will to watch the match disappears" , "Going to be a long night" - Barcelona fans slam Xavi's decision to start 31-year-old against Cadiz

Barcelona fans on Twitter were livid with Xavi's decision to name Sergi Roberto in the team's starting lineup to face Cadiz. The Blaugrana will host El Submarino Amarillo in a home La Liga clash on Sunday, February 19.

With a win, the Catalan club would go eight points clear over second-placed Real Madrid in the La Liga table. Hence, the Matchday 22 clash at Camp Nou has massive implications for the title race.

Fans on Twitter, however, are losing it after seeing Roberto being named in the first XI. The 31-year-old, who is in the final months of his current contract, has made 19 appearances for the Blaugrana this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen starts in goal for Barca. Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, and Alejandro Balde make up the back four.

Roberto starts alongside Dutch maestro Frenkie de Jong and youngster Gavi in midfield in Pedri and Sergio Busquets' absence. Polish hitman Robert Lewandowski starts in the attack with Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres being his partners.

Fans claimed that Xavi should have given youngster Pablo Torre a chance instead of putting his faith in Roberto. One fan wrote:

"I see Roberto in the starting 11 and my will to watch the match disappears."

Another tweeted:

"Roberto midfield… Going to be a long night."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Sergi Roberto was named in Barcelona's starting XI to face Cadiz at home:

ZX @ZxGamingyt @ReshadRahman_ i dont like what xavi is cooking @ReshadRahman_ i dont like what xavi is cooking

Kelvin Osei @darvorsuker11 @ReshadRahman_ Xavi for the love of God let go of effing Sergi Roberto and give Pablo Torre a chance to show he can actually play my god this shit is becoming so frustrating to watch. @ReshadRahman_ Xavi for the love of God let go of effing Sergi Roberto and give Pablo Torre a chance to show he can actually play my god this shit is becoming so frustrating to watch.

Moh @Ishmex Roberto midfield… Going to be a long night Roberto midfield… Going to be a long night

Barcelona manager Xavi displays his faith in Raphinha

FC Barcelona v Manchester United: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Raphinha bagged a goal and an assist during Barcelona's midweek UEFA Europa League showdown against Manchester United. The Europa League first leg play-off match between the two European giants ended in a scoreline of 2-2 at Camp Nou.

Speaking ahead of the game against Cadiz, Xavi displayed the immense faith he has in Raphinha. He told the media (via Barca Universal):

“I have a lot of confidence in him. It’s a player we wanted. He really makes the difference, scores goals, attacks well in 1v1 scenarios. For me, he is an amazing player. I am the person Raphinha trusts the most.”

The Brazilian, however, has been rested against Cadiz, perhaps with the imminent second-leg against United in mind.

