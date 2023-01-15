"Mykhaylo's priority was to join Arsenal" - Fabrizio Romano explains how Chelsea hijacked deal for 22-year-old Mudryk 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea manager Graham Potter was key to the Blues signing Mykhaylo Mudryk, who was heavily linked with Arsenal.

As per multiple reports, the Gunners submitted three bids to Shakhtar Donetsk for the winger, the last of which reached up to €95 million, including add-ons. However, Romano reported yesterday (January 14) that the Blues submitted a €100 million bid to steal a march on the Gunners and secure Mudryk.

It was certainly a big blow to the north London side, as the Ukrainian winger appeared willing to join them this month. However, Romano has now reported that he was convinced to move to Stamford Bridge instead after speaking to Potter. Romano tweeted:

"Been told Graham Potter had a phone call with Mykhaylo Mudryk to explain Chelsea project few days ago. It was the first concrete step to tempt the player after the Chelsea/Shakhtar meeting in London last Wednesday — knowing that Mykhaylo priority was to join Arsenal."

Mudryk becomes the Blues' fifth signing of the January transfer window, joining Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andre Santos and Joao Felix (loan). The club have spent around €178 million to secure the five players.

Potter will hope that the new arrivals help them turn around their season as they sit tenth in the Premier League after 18 games.

The Blues are a whopping 19 points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand, and ten adrift of fourth-placed Newcastle United (35).

Chelsea target Declan Rice urged to move to Arsenal

Former Chelsea and Blues midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice to move to the Emirates instead of Stamford Bridge.

The west London side have consistently been linked with the English midfielder (via Mirror). Former manager Frank Lampard also wanted to sign Rice in 2020, but the club's hierarchy weren't on the same page.

Petit, meanwhile, reckons Rice should join the Gunners instead, as the Premier League leaders have a better project at the moment. He said:

"I know that Chelsea want him, but if I were Declan Rice, I wouldn’t go to Chelsea, I would go to Arsenal. The two clubs are going in different directions, and the way Arsenal are playing, he would be the perfect option for Arsenal."

Rice's contract with West Ham United expires in the summer of 2024. He has previously expressed his desire to play in the UEFA Champions League, which the 18th-placed Hammers are unlikely to offer next season.

So, the England international could look to make a move in the summer. While his valuation stands at around £100 million, his contract situation could see him leave for a lesser price.

Known for his strength and ability to carry the ball, the 24-year-old has made 220 appearances for West Ham, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists.

