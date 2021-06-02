'N'Golo Kante deserves to win the Ballon d'Or,' says former Chelsea star Pat Nevin

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes Blues midfielder N'Golo Kante will be a worthy winner of the Ballon d'Or thanks to his performances for Chelsea this season.

The 30-year-old was lauded for his displays in both legs of Chelsea's semi-final tie against Real Madrid. Kante is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders the sport has ever seen.

The Frenchman also produced a man-of-the-match performance in the final of the Champions League against Manchester City in Porto.

N'Golo Kante helped Chelsea claim a 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's side and win their first Champions League title in eight years.

Kante has been one of the Premier League's most consistent performers in recent years. He was arguably Chelsea's best player in a season that saw them win the Champions League, reach the final of the FA Cup and finish fourth in the Premier League table.

Former Chelsea midfielder Pat Nevin believes N'Golo Kante deserves to win the Ballon d'Or due to his incredible performances for Chelsea this season.

"Everyone can pick their own pivotal moment from the day, and you would all be right, but I have my own. Kai's goal, of course, is the obvious one. It was the moment when he announced to the world that he could be one of the most important players on the planet in the coming years," Nevin wrote in his column for Chelsea FC.'s website.

"N'Golo had a bunch of moments that no other player could match, but then he has been doing that week in week out. It was a definitive man-of-the-match performance, underlining he would be a first pick for any team, in any period of football history, not just now.

"He is a great of the game and a player who many say deserves to be a Ballon d'Or winner, and I agree whole heartedly."

2014. Debut in Ligue1 with Caen.



2015. Joins Leicester for €9m.



2016. Premier League winner with Leicester.



2017. Premier League winner with Chelsea.



2018. World Cup winner with France.



2019. Europa League winner with Chelsea.



2021. UCL winner with Chelsea.



N’GOLO KANTÉ. pic.twitter.com/OUkEgsynkD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2021

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante would be the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or if he can lead France to glory at Euro 2020

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

N'Golo Kante became only the second player after former Chelsea star Pedro to win the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, World Cup and Europa League.

Ngolo Kante becomes the 2nd player to win the UCL, Premier League, World Cup & Europa League, can you make the first player? Give you a clue he was a Chelsea player too!!! pic.twitter.com/tmkPlTxXdU — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) June 1, 2021

The midfielder will be a key member of France's starting line-up for Euro 2020 as well. Should he manage to lead France to glory at the European Championships this month, N'Golo Kante could be in pole position to win the Ballon d'Or.