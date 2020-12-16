N'Golo Kante pinpoints the reason behind Chelsea's loss against Wolves

Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers as Pedro Neto scored the winner in the fifth minute of injury time on Tuesday.

The Blues took the lead early in the second half but were chasing the winner after Daniel Podence equalised.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante started in the heart of midfield behind Kai Havertz and Mason Mount. The Frenchman was responsible for thwarting the Wolves counter-attack in the game.

Addressing the defeat, the 29-year-old said:

"We’re all disappointed, especially to lose two games in a row. After the last game at Everton, we all wanted to react well and have a good game but the first half was not so good. We managed to score the first goal so to finish the game by losing hurts us and it’s a big disappointment."

"Even if we were not playing great, we were one goal ahead so we could have managed the game and kept the difference. In the first half, they had five at the back and were defending very well so we weren’t able to have many chances. We were happy to score with our first shot on target but we didn’t manage the result well."

The former Leicester City man added:

"When they scored, we tried to come back but by trying to win the game we conceded many counter-attacks and they scored a late goal. What has happened in these last two games is not what we want. We need to get back to winning ways quickly by resting and then being ready for West Ham."

Frank Lampard left disappointed after Chelsea's second loss in a row

The loss to Wolves marked Chelsea's second consecutive defeat

Frank Lampard was left disappointed after Chelsea failed to break down a resolute Wolves defence on Tuesday. The Blues started in a 4-3-3 formation with a front three of Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic.

The west London giants didn't get much joy through the middle and were forced to put crosses in the box for Giroud. The Frenchman opened the scoring with a perfectly-timed volley at the near post.

However, Wolves grew back into the game, with the likes of Adama Traore coming on in the second half. Podence scored a beautiful solo goal, wrong-footing two defenders before Pedro Neto grabbed the winner with another brilliant effort.