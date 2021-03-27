N'Golo Kante returns to Chelsea after picking up hamstring injury on international duty

Sky Sports has reported that N'Golo Kante has been ruled of action for France and will return to Chelsea after suffering a hamstring injury in the clash against Ukraine.

The Chelsea midfielder played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday as France were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Ukraine.

N'Golo Kante update 📝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 26, 2021

The Frenchman complained of a pain in his left thigh following the match and will now miss the games against Kazakhstan and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Speaking on the Chelsea man’s injury, the French Football Federation wrote:

"N'Golo Kanté will not take part in the next two matches of the French team on Sunday in Kazakhstan and three days later in Bosnia-Herzegovina," per Goal. The Chelsea midfielder felt a pain in the hamstrings of his left thigh at the very end of the match against Ukraine on Wednesday at the Stade de France."

"He had clinical and radiological examinations on Thursday, which revealed a small lesion. In consultation with Doctor Franck Le Gall, national coach Didier Deschamps decided to put N'Golo Kanté back at the disposal of his club on Friday," the statement concluded.

Chelsea need N’Golo Kante back to full fitness

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League

According to the official Chelsea website, Kante will return to Stamford Bridge after undergoing clinical and radiological examinations, which revealed a slight injury. The midfielder has struggled with several injuries over the years and now looks set to return to the sidelines because of a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

Kante has been a key man for Chelsea this season, making 36 appearances in all competitions under both Thomas Tuchel and former head coach Frank Lampard.

🗣️ Thomas Tuchel: "If you play with N'Golo you always play with a minimum half a man more. It is a pleasure to be his coach, he is a big gift for me."



🔵 N'Golo Kanté 🆚 Atlético...@nglkante | @ChelseaFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/lHrDIbbrCG — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 22, 2021

Chelsea will now wait to see if Kante will be fit enough to feature against West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge in their next outing in the Premier League. The West London outfit will also need the midfielder for their Champions League quarter-final clash with FC Porto, which comes a few days after the match against West Brom.