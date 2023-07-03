“Nah I’ll just call him the GOAT” - Liverpool fans react hilariously as Dominik Szoboszlai explains how his name is correctly pronounced

Liverpool fans reacted hilariously to a video of new signing Dominik Szoboszlai explaining how his name is pronounced.

The 22-year-old made a reputation for himself at RB Leipzig as one of the finest playmakers in his age bracket. But he is due to be under the spotlight even more after he sealed a £60 million move to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool fans haven't been too sure about how the Hungarian export's surname is pronounced. The club's official media team sought to clarify any doubts while doing a shoot with the player inside the dressing room.

The video of Szoboszlai pronouncing his full name can be viewed below:

It was a revelation for some fans while others thought it was pretty straightforward. One fan tweeted:

"Nah I’ll just still call him the GOAT"

The rest of the reactions can be viewed below:

Szoboszlai, who will wear the No. 8 jersey at Liverpool has been tipped by Steve Nicol to be a starter in Klopp's midfield from the get-go. He can play out wide on both flanks but Jurgen Klopp could utilize him in central midfield as a box-to-box asset.

Szoboszlai recorded 20 goals and 22 assists in 91 games for RB Leipzig. He has been capped 32 times by Hungary's senior team, scoring seven times.

Dominik Szoboszlai reveals his reaction when Liverpool contacted him for transfer

In 2020, Dominik Szoboszlai labeled Jurgen Klopp as the best manager in the world. Three years later, the German tactician was on the phone with him trying to make a transfer happen.

Asked during his first interview as a Liverpool player how it felt when he learned of the Reds' interest in him, Szoboszlai replied (h/t club's official website):

"A hard question! I was really happy but still I stayed calm because I didn’t want to be too early happy. First when the boss called me, I felt, OK, it can be a really good thing. At the end, yes, everything was perfect."

There will be high expectations placed on the Hungarian playmaker from next season, who would now be the Reds' go-to man for goals and assists from midfield. The £60 million price tag will hardly do him any favors, making him the club's fourth most expensive signing in history.

