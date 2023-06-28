"He is the best manager" - Dominik Szoboszlai's old comments on Jurgen Klopp resurface amid Liverpool links

Dominik Szoboszlai's old comments on manager Jurgen Klopp have resurfaced amidst reported links to Liverpool.

According to The Athletic, the Reds are interested in signing the Hungary international and have held talks with his camp over a summer move. He is said to have a €70 million release clause and his contract expires in June 2026.

Amidst such links, Liverpool fans would be encouraged by the fact that Szoboszlai holds Klopp in high esteem. Speaking to Hungarian sports channel Csisztu in 2020, via Liverpool.com (h/t Sport Bible), the then RB Salzburg playmaker said:

"I really like Klopp. The kind of human being he is. The way he can inspire his players is unbelievable. Even when they have nothing, they can stand up and his players can achieve anything. For me he is the best manager [in the world]."

Szoboszlai is an attacking midfielder who can also play out wide. He reportedly fits the profile that Liverpool are looking for after exiting the race to sign Chelsea's Mason Mount in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old is coming on the back of a stellar season at RB Leipzig, where he registered 10 goals and 13 assists in 46 games across competitions. The Athletic add that the Reds could drop their plans of signing him due to his reported price tag.

Transfer expert praises in-demand Liverpool target Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven has reportedly been on the radars of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur recently.

The 22-year-old centre-back joined VfL Wolfsburg in the summer of 2021 but it was last season where he truly made an impact. 36 of his 41 career appearances for Wolfsburg came in the 2022-23 campaign, where he kept 12 clean sheets.

Praising the Dutchman on the Transfer Show on Sky Sports, via HITC, European football transfer expert Kevin Hatchard said:

"He had a really solid season. He played almost every minute of Wolfsburg’s season, it was right at the end of the season when he missed his first minutes. This is a guy that, when he was signed from Volendam by Wolfsburg, was very much wanted by Ajax. He was hot property."

He added:

"Left-footed, an aggressive defender, decent on the ball and I think he has improved defensively working with Niko Kovac. “I can understand why he is an attractive option. Liverpool have looked at him and I can understand why Spurs are looking at him as well."

Van de Ven, whose contract expires in June 2027, has already claimed that he dreams of playing at Anfield. He has also confirmed his desire to leave the Volkswagen Arena this summer if a suitable opportunity arrives.

