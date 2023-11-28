"Nah I’m not watching", "Crap team" - Fans disappointed 21-year-old star doesn't start for Manchester City vs Leipzig in the UCL

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's decision not to name Jeremy Doku in his starting lineup to face RB Leipzig tonight (November 28) has been met with backlash.

Doku has made a sensational start to his City career since arriving from Rennes in the summer. The Belgian winger has bagged three goals and six assists in 15 games across competitions.

However, Guardiola has opted to name Doku on the bench against Leipzig at the Etihad. The Cityzens are already through to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League and they sit top of Group G with a perfect record of four wins from four games.

Thus, the Spanish tactician can opt to tinker with his side ahead of an important clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League (December 3). He's selected Stefan Ortega in goal, with Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, and Josko Gvardiol in defense.

Meanwhile, Rodri partners Rico Lewis and Bernardo Silva in midfield. Erling Haaland will look to continue his rich vein of form alongside Phil Foden and Jack Grealish in attack.

However, many fans wanted to see Doku start and carry on with his scintillating performances. One fan has vowed not to watch as a result:

"Nah I’m not watching, where’s Doku!!"

Another fan reckons Guardiola has named a poor Manchester City side:

"Crap team don't like Doku, Ederson, (Julian Alvarez) on the bench poor Lewis, Grealish, Ortgea should not be starting won't be watching this."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Belgium international missing out on a starting place:

Rio Ferdinand prefers Manchester City's Jeremy Doku to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka on current form

Rio Ferdinand was full of praise for Manchester City's Jeremy Doku.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was given the difficult task of choosing between Doku and Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka. Both wingers are flourishing this season and are regarded as two of the best forwards in the league.

Ferdinand has sided with Doku due to the Manchester City star's current form, although he still lavished praise on Saka. He said (via TBRFootball):

"Form-wise, you have to go with Doku. He is opening teams up."

The former Red Devils defender alluded to Saka's somewhat quiet showing against Brentford. He did provide the assist for Kai Havertz's winner:

"That’s the quietest I’ve seen Saka this season against Brentford, but the two moments, one was a goal, one was a disallowed goal by VAR, came from Saka. He’s now not having to beat people. Give him a bit too much space, he’s putting the ball on a sixpence for people. Saka’s top level."

Saka has picked up where he left off last season, managing six goals and nine assists in 18 games across competitions. The Gunners will hope he can keep that type of form going as they look to challenge Manchester City once again for the title.