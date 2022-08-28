Napoli informed Manchester United are planning a massive offer involving Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports 

According to Il Mattino, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has informed Napoli that Manchester United are planning a massive offer for Victor Osimhen (via Get Italian Football News).

The Naples-based outlet claims that a swap deal worth €140 million involving Ronaldo is imminent from the United hierarchy. The Red Devils' owners, the Glazers, are reportedly willing to bear the burden of a major portion of the Portugal international's wages in order to complete the move.

Mendes is understood to be working around the clock to materialize a much-desired Old Trafford exit for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and has asked for more patience.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the spotlight this season in an ongoing transfer saga. The Portuguese forward polarized the Manchester United fanbase after submitting a transfer request to the board earlier this summer.

Ronaldo has explicitly shown an interest in leaving Old Trafford this season to participate in the UEFA Champions League, a competition that United failed to qualify for last term.

The Manchester United hierarchy are also determined to let go of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner this season, as per the Daily Star. The Red Devils' board believe that their current predicament is due to Ronaldo's transfer request, according to the outlet.

Despite being the subject of criticism, Ronaldo managed to put in stunning performances on multiple occasions for the Manchester-based outfit last season. The Portugal international bagged 18 goals and three assists in 30 Premier League appearances for the club.

It remains to be seen whether a Manchester-exit will be successful for the Portuguese star.

Casemiro hopes teammate Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United

New Manchester United signing Casemiro is hopeful of Cristiano Ronaldo staying at Old Trafford this season amid speculation over the 37-year-old's future (via ESPN)

Casemiro recently joined United for £70 million from Real Madrid, where he previously spent a successful tenure with his Portuguese teammate.

The Brazilian midfielder has lauded Ronaldo with high praise and believes that retaining the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is imperative for United. In an interview with ESPN Brazil, Casemiro said:

"We are talking about one of the best players of all time. He knows that I respect him a lot. I hope he stays with us, because he is a great player. He gives you a lot of goals, he is a winner, he is a leader. He is so important for us. We approached each other because of the language, too. Since the first day here, he has helped me with everything. He is helping me a lot. I really hope he stays with us."

