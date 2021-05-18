Napoli to join Manchester United in the race for La Liga star - Reports

Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United target Pau Torres from Villarreal this summer.

The defender has become one of the hottest properties in La Liga after putting in impressive performances for Unai Emery's side over the last couple of seasons.

According to Gazzetta.it, Napoli will look to build on an impressive 2020-21 campaign by signing a top-quality defender this summer. Pau Torres is said to be high on their transfer list.

The 24-year-old has been instrumental in Villarreal's journey to the 2020-21 Europa League final, where they will face Manchester United on May 26.

Pau Torres rose through the youth ranks at Villarreal and made his debut for the club in 2016. After struggling to break into the starting line-up in his first two seasons with the senior squad, he was loaned out to Malaga for the 2018-19 season.

The Spaniard rose to prominence at Malaga, becoming one of La Liga's top young prospects. He returned to Villarreal the following season, where he immediately became a key member of the starting line-up.

Pau Torres has attracted attention from a number of Europe's elite clubs this season. Manchester United were rumored to be favorites to sign the Villarreal star this summer. The Red Devils are desperate to sign a top-quality center-back to partner Harry Maguire at the center of defense.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will, however, face heavy competition from Napoli.

Napoli are currently in fourth place in the Serie A table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Juventus with just one game left to play this season.

Gennaro Gattuso will look to sign Pau Torres to bolster his squad and mount a challenge for the Serie A title next season.

Napoli are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United for Villarreal and Spain defender Pau Torres.https://t.co/J0fght35PT — AS English (@English_AS) May 17, 2021

Manchester United in pole position to sign Pau Torres due to Napoli's financial problems

Pau Torres currently has a release clause worth €60 million. This could prove to be a major obstacle for Napoli due to their current financial situation.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are financially stable, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely be provided with a sizeable transfer budget this summer.

Therefore, a move to Manchester United seems more likely for the center-back.