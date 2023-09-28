Napoli release statement amid row with Victor Osimhen over TikTok trolling the star striker

Seria A giants Napoli have released a statement addressing their row with star striker Victor Osimhen over TikTok where they trolled the player following his penalty miss against Bologna at the weekend. The club explained that they never meant to insult or make a mockery of the player, whom they consider a treasure.

Osimhen led the attack as Napoli went head-to-head with Bologna in an away Seria A clash on Sunday (September 24). With the score goalless, the Nigerian forward had the chance to send his side ahead from the spot in the second half but spurned the golden opportunity.

Following the miss, the club posted a video trolling the player on TikTok, which led to widespread outrage. The video was eventually brought down, but the striker has been at loggerheads with the club since then and has taken down posts related with them from his Instagram account.

Following the development, Napoli have come out to clarify the situation, explaining that they had no intention of mocking Victor Osimhen. The Partenopei explained that the controversial video was made with a light heart without intending to hurt the player.

“Calcio Napoli, wishing to avoid any exploitation of the issue, point out that we never wanted to offend or mock Victor Osimhen, who is a treasure of this club," the club wrote in a statement (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano).

“As proof of that, during the summer training retreat, the club firmly rebuffed every offer that was received for the striker’s transfer abroad.

“Social media, in particular TikTok, has always used an expressive form of language with a light heart and creativity, without wanting to, as in the case with Osimhen as protagonist, have any intention of insult or derision. In any case, if Victor perceived any offence towards him, this was not what the club intended," the statement concluded.

Victor Osimhen firing on all cylinders for Napoli

Despite his row with the club, Victor Osimhen led Napoli's attack against Udinese in Seria A on Wednesday (September 27). The Nigerian forward scored in the 4-1 home win.

He now has four goals in six appearances in the top flight. He also bagged one assist in their 2-1 win over SC Braga in their UEFA Champions League opener.

Up next, the Partenopei lock horns with Lecce away in the league on Saturday (September 30) before taking on Real Madrid in the Champions League next week. Osimhen is expected to start both games.