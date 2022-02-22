"Natural fit"- Don Hutchinson chooses between Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino for the Manchester United manager job (Exclusive)

Don Hutchinson says Erik Ten Hag will be the best fit to take over the reins at Manchester United and has selected him over current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino.

While Ralf Rangnick has done a good job of steadying the ship at Old Trafford, everyone expects him to move up to his consultancy role after his tenure as interim boss.

Recent reports have suggested that United has started the process of identifying a permanent manager for next season, and a shortlist has been made. The club will now arrange preliminary talks with each of the candidates.

Many media outlets consider both Ten Hag and the former Tottenham manager front-runners for the managerial role at Old Trafford.

Football pundit Don Hutchinson was asked who amongst the two would be the ideal man for the job at Manchester United during a recent media call. The former Liverpool player elected the Dutch manager as the right man to take over at Old Trafford.

He suggested that, while Pochettino's stock is high in England, it isn't necessarily the case in Europe as he hasn't won any major trophies.

"I think Erik Ten Hag seems the best fit to me. Pochettino’s stock is quite high in England but not necessarily in Europe. He has not won the Champions League, he has not won any of the big trophies. He didn’t win Ligue 1 last season with PSG which is impossible not to win. Easiest league in the world to win in my opinion."

"So I wouldn’t be surprised if Pochettino ends up in Man United or Real Madrid. But I think the natural fit, in my opinion, is Ten Hag. I think he does a great job with younger players. I think his one-on-one management and coaching style. I think he is well-respected in the game. And I can see that more of a fit than Pochettino," said Hutchinson.

It remains to be seen who will take the job at Manchester United as the board will have a big decision to make.

Glazers and Richard Arnold to have a comprehensive search for a new Manchester United manager

According to the latest reports from ESPN, the Glazers and Manchester United CEO, Richard Arnold, are set to conduct a comprehensive search to find the right candidate for the managerial job.

The report also suggests that no one is considered a favorite at the moment to take over at Old Trafford, and various factors will be considered before making the call.

A recent fan survey conducted by The Athletic showed that 58% wanted Ten Hag to become the next Manchester United manager, while Pochettino received 25.5 % of the votes.

