NBA superstar Stephen Curry offers two-word response as Ousmane Dembele copies his celebration after scoring for Barcelona

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry reacted to Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele’s ‘Night Night’ celebration on Wednesday (July 27), hilariously claiming that he had started a movement.

NBA superstar Stephen Curry is one of the biggest names in the world of basketball. An absolute master of his craft, Curry also happens to be a trendsetter, an instigator of movements that are capable of taking the world by storm.

One of the GSW no. 30’s latest trends, which has garnered a lot of fanfare, is his ‘Night Night’ celebration. Debuted by Curry in NBA Playoffs, the celebration was recently imitated by Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, and was later gladly approved by the creator himself.

After opening the scoring for Barcelona in Tuesday’s (July 26) 2-2 pre-season draw with Juventus, Dembele pulled off the ‘Night Night’ celebration. He did it again after scoring his side’s second goal minutes before half-time.

Barca’s official Twitter handle shared the winger’s celebration in all its glory, drawing a retweet and a hilarious two-word caption from Curry. Here’s what the basketball legend had to say about Dembele’s work:

Ousmane Dembele was at his best in Barcelona’s stalemate with Juventus

Having secured consecutive wins over Inter Miami (0-6 on July 19) and Real Madrid (0-1 on July 23), Barca’s pre-season winning run in the United States ended against Juventus. For Dembele, however, it marked his best game in this summer’s pre-season so far.

Starting the game on the right wing, Dembele was on Juventus’ case from the first minute. The jet-heeled Frenchman stretched the game, beating defenders with his movement, and scored two identical and world-class solo goals.

His first, which came in the 34th minute, saw him cut in from the right, dummy a couple of defenders, shuffle the ball onto his right foot, and then find the net with a thunderous drive.

Six minutes later, he scored another in similar fashion. The 25-year-old once again cut in from the left, beating Juventus’ weak resistance, before placing a left-footed curler past the goalkeeper.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Dembélé: "The two goals give me a lot of confidence. I'm so happy. I'll give everything for this club." Dembélé: "The two goals give me a lot of confidence. I'm so happy. I'll give everything for this club." https://t.co/dmWFL8IbmF

For all intents and purposes, he caught the Juventus defense napping, thus completely justifying the recreation of Curry’s famous celebration.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far