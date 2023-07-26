NBA superstar Trae Young hails Lionel Messi for magnificent performance in Inter Miami's win against Atlanta United

NBA superstar Trae Young hailed Lionel Messi as the Argentina captain made his first Inter Miami start during the Leagues Cup clash against Atlanta United on Tuesday (July 25).

Miami won 4-0, with Messi bagging a brace. Apart from the 36-year-old, Robert Taylor also bagged a brace for the David Beckham co-owned side. Messi uploaded a social media post following his performance against Atlanta.

NBA superstar Trae Young, who plays for Atlanta Hawks, commented:

"Too Easyy !!! DAMN."

Trae Young's comment under Lionel Messi

Messi has settled into US football with ease, as the Argentina captain has scored three goals in his first two games for Inter Miami and has also bagged an assist. Miami also won their first two games with the Argentina captain.

What Inter Miami teammate said about Lionel Messi's English fluency?

Throughout his glowing professional career, Lionel Messi has rarely been seen speaking English in public. Hence, fans often wonder whether it would be an issue for the Argentina captain to settle at MLS club Inter Miami.

However, according to the team's right-back DeAndre Yedlin. Messi's vocabulary is enough to get by. Speaking about Messi's communication with his teammates, Yedlin said (via Albicelester Talk):

“His English is enough to get by. He talks to everyone.”

Yedlin also lifted the lid on how Messi helped out another teammate, Leonardo Campana, as the player needed tickets for Messi's debut game against Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium on July 21. He said:

“I didn’t know Messi was in the group chat. Campana needed tickets for the event on Sunday. Messi popped in: 'How many do you need?'"

Messi-mania has already hit US football as several stars attended both games the Argentina captain has played in. Fans will hope that the player can keep producing the goods like he has done in his first two games.