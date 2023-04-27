"Need five or six players in the summer" - Didi Hamann claims Liverpool were right to end their pursuit of long-term target Jude Bellingham

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has claimed that the Reds were right to end their pursuit of long-term target Jude Bellingham.

The Merseysiders have reportedly decided against pursuing a deal for the Englishman because of the high asking price set by Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham would reportedly cost around £130 million (via The Independent).

Hamann has claimed that Liverpool are not expected to deliver on the pitch immediately regardless of how much they spend this summer. The former German midfielder has also claimed that manager Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to be presented with a huge war chest this summer.

Hence, it believes it was sensible for the club to drop interest in Bellingham. Hamann told AceOdds.com, as quoted by Football365:

“I don’t expect Liverpool to hit the ground running next season. It won’t be straightforward if people think, oh, we’ll bring Mount or maybe Rice, or bring this player in, [Bayern Munich’s Ryan] Gravenberch. When we’ve got these players, when these players come into a settled side, it takes time to adapt."

He added:

"If you’ve got, I don’t know, they probably need £200/£250 million in the summer, and I’m not even sure that Klopp will get that amount of money. Now, if you were to get it, you’ve got to set half the money away apart for Jude Bellingham."

Hamann has insisted that the Merseyside giants will need to bring in at least five or six players this summer and cannot afford to spend half the money on Bellingham. He said:

“As I said, they probably need five or six players in the summer. So to spend half the money, even more of the budget, on one player, I don’t think is a wise move. He’s a very talented player. I think he’s got a long way to go. I think it was right (not pursuing Bellingham)."

He added:

"The only question is where did all that talk come from that Liverpool wants him or is in for him or saved the money last season? I’m not sure that it’s ever been the case."

Hamann has also claimed that Liverpool are not in a place to compete with major sides in Europe financially. He added:

“But I think if they haven’t got the funds, which they haven’t, to compete with some of the clubs in England and also in France maybe or Spain, I think it was the right move. I look at Camavinga and Tchouameni, I think one of these two players, they had to try their utmost to sign them. They didn’t, for whatever reason, because the funds weren’t there or they didn’t want to.”

Liverpool are set to finish the season trophyless and have an uphill task if they have to finish within the UEFA Champions League places. They are sixth in the table and trail fourth-placed Manchester United by six points, having played two more games.

Former Liverpool midfielder believes Reds cannot sign PL midfielder

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has claimed that the Reds have no chance of landing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Olympique Lyon for £35 million in January 2022 and has been a major hit at St. James' Park. He has been a key player for Eddie Howe's side who look destined to finish in the top-four this campaign.

With Liverpool reportedly monitoring the Brazilian, former Reds midfielder Murphy has insisted there is no chance that a deal could materialize. He said (via HITC Sport):

“Super player. Super player. He has got that lovely balance of creativity, passing and skill with an appetite to work back, defend and spot danger. When you’ve got that balance, and you’re good at both, you become an elite footballer. He is a god up there (at Newcastle). And he won’t be going anywhere. No chance."

The Brazil international has scored four goals and provided as many assists in 33 games across competitions this season.

