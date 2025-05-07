"Need him to turn up", "Please drop a world class all timer" - Arsenal fans react as veteran star included in XI to face PSG in UCL S/F

Arsenal fans online are hopeful that Thomas Partey will put in a solid performance after being included in the starting XI to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg. The two sides are set to face off at Parc des Princes on Wednesday (May 7).

Mikel Arteta’s men have an uphill task before them heading into the clash. With the Parisians securing a 1-0 lead in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal have to win in Paris to keep the tie alive.

Partey missed the first leg defeat to Luis Enrique’s men after picking up a yellow card in the quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid. It was his third yellow card in the competition, which automatically resulted in a one-match suspension.

The Ghanaian midfielder has proven to be a stalwart in Arsenal’s midfield, as the club has often struggled in the middle of the park in his absence.

Arteta has named his starting lineup for the match in Paris. The Spaniard named the same team that played the first leg with the exception of Leandro Trossard, who makes way for Partey.

Partey’s return will, of course, provide the Gunners with more firepower in midfield to go head-on with PSG’s in-form Vitinha. After the lineup was released, a section of the Gunners fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to urge Partey to drop a world-class performance, with one writing:

''Arsenal need Partey to turn up….PSG’s midfielders are so good.''

Another tweeted:

''Partey please drop a world class all timer.''

''Partey back tonight, rice further forward, merino up top. Different game all together,'' @seanafc_ wrote.

''Looks a much better line up with Partey back & Merino up front,'' @topgooner100 chimed in.

''With Partey back, Rice can pivot. You have a little more creative option upfront. You want Declan playing off the shoulder of your forward, not so deep as to neutralize his positive attributes. He's an AM, not a DM. That's Partey's job,'' @LankyObserver wrote.

“We can go out there and we can achieve something great’’ – Declan Rice expresses optimism ahead of Arsenal's UCL second leg in Paris

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice believes his side can defy odds and defeat Paris Saint-Germain in the return leg of their UCL semi-final. The Englishman played a crucial role in ensuring the Gunners reach the last four with his brace against Real Madrid at the Emirates.

Rice said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday:

"Nothing changes to be honest with you. It's a semi-final, it's 90 minutes away from a final, I think that tells you everything you need to know. I think the manager spoke to us, us as a group of players know what we can achieve and it's a game of football."

“We can go out there and we can achieve something great for this club and that's what we want to do. We obviously know we're 1-0 down but we have full belief, full positivity that we're going to go out there and win.”

The team that progresses between Arsenal and PSG will take on Inter Milan in the final in Munich.

