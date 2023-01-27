"Need a younger coach" - Real Madrid fans turn on Carlo Ancelotti as he announces strange starting XI for Atletico Madrid clash

Real Madrid fans are not happy with Carlo Ancelotti's decision to start Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in central midfield positions for the Copa del Rey quarter-final clash with Atletico Madrid on Thursday, January 26. They are also dismayed by Federico Valverde's position, with the Uruguayan midfielder starting the Madrid derby as a right winger.
Thibaut Courtois is in goal for Los Blancos. Eder Militao, Nacho, Antonio Rudiger, and Ferland Mendy form the back four. Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, and Kroos constitute the midfield. Karim Benzema starts as the striker while Vinicius Jr. and Valverde start in left and right wing, respectively, for Ancleotti's side.
Fans, however, are not happy with Ancelotti's persistence in starting Valverde as a winger. They believe the tenacious player should be in the middle of the pitch rather than in a wide position as Valverde's attributes are wasted as a winger. Fans also claimed Modric is better off coming on as a substitute in a high-profile game like this.
Others claimed that the Italian manager should explore the transfer market to find a left-footed winger who can compete with Rodrygo. One fan claimed that Camavinga and Valverde should start alongside Kroos or Dani Ceballos in midfield.
Their tonality was quite common as fans claimed the time for Ancelotti to step down had arrived and he should be replaced by a younger manager.
Los Blancos' form since the resumption of club football following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break hasn't been great. They have been inconsistent in the league, winning three and losing two of their last five. Madrid were also beaten 3-1 by Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final.
Ancelotti has come under fire for recent performances. Yet another lackluster display against Atleti could see the fans turn on Ancelotti.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Carlo Ancelotti named Real Madrid's starting lineup for the showdown against Atletico Madrid:
Carlo Ancelotti forced to make last-ditch change as Real Madrid defender David Alaba withdrawn from Atletico Madrid clash
Carlo Ancelotti had to make a last-minute change in his team to face Atletico Madrid as David Alaba had to be withdrawn. Los Blancos issued a statement about the player that read (via the club's official website):
"David Alaba will not play in tonight's Copa del Rey quarter-final between Real Madrid and Atlético. The defender has been ruled out at the last minute."
Carlo Ancelotti's side earned a 2-1 win when the two teams met earlier in the season in a La Liga clash at the Metropolitano Stadium. Diego Simeone's team will look to avenge the loss and knock their city rivals out of the Copa del Rey.