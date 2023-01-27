"Need a younger coach" - Real Madrid fans turn on Carlo Ancelotti as he announces strange starting XI for Atletico Madrid clash

Real Madrid fans are not happy with Carlo Ancelotti's decision to start Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in central midfield positions for the Copa del Rey quarter-final clash with Atletico Madrid on Thursday, January 26. They are also dismayed by Federico Valverde's position, with the Uruguayan midfielder starting the Madrid derby as a right winger.

Thibaut Courtois is in goal for Los Blancos. Eder Militao, Nacho, Antonio Rudiger, and Ferland Mendy form the back four. Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, and Kroos constitute the midfield. Karim Benzema starts as the striker while Vinicius Jr. and Valverde start in left and right wing, respectively, for Ancleotti's side.

Fans, however, are not happy with Ancelotti's persistence in starting Valverde as a winger. They believe the tenacious player should be in the middle of the pitch rather than in a wide position as Valverde's attributes are wasted as a winger. Fans also claimed Modric is better off coming on as a substitute in a high-profile game like this.

Others claimed that the Italian manager should explore the transfer market to find a left-footed winger who can compete with Rodrygo. One fan claimed that Camavinga and Valverde should start alongside Kroos or Dani Ceballos in midfield.

Their tonality was quite common as fans claimed the time for Ancelotti to step down had arrived and he should be replaced by a younger manager.

Los Blancos' form since the resumption of club football following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break hasn't been great. They have been inconsistent in the league, winning three and losing two of their last five. Madrid were also beaten 3-1 by Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Ancelotti has come under fire for recent performances. Yet another lackluster display against Atleti could see the fans turn on Ancelotti.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Carlo Ancelotti named Real Madrid's starting lineup for the showdown against Atletico Madrid:

Baron Meyagy

In the absence of Tchuameni our midfield trio is supposed to be Camavinga/Valverde/Kroos(Ceballos) with Modric coming on later.

This team needs a younger coach! @atletienglish Modric and Kroos starting ahead of Ceballos,apparently @MrAncelotti just couldn't wait to drop him back to the bench!In the absence of Tchuameni our midfield trio is supposed to be Camavinga/Valverde/Kroos(Ceballos) with Modric coming on later.This team needs a younger coach! @realmadriden @atletienglish Modric and Kroos starting ahead of Ceballos,apparently @MrAncelotti just couldn't wait to drop him back to the bench!In the absence of Tchuameni our midfield trio is supposed to be Camavinga/Valverde/Kroos(Ceballos) with Modric coming on later.This team needs a younger coach!

𝑹𝒊𝒏 𝑴𝒂𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒂👑🤍🇪🇸 @MadridistaR0 @theMadridZone Valverde is not good at this..and the midfield is like the formations that we used to not perform well in.. I started worrying more about the match.. @theMadridZone Valverde is not good at this..and the midfield is like the formations that we used to not perform well in.. I started worrying more about the match..

ŁukaszModrić @LukaM86273956 @MadridistaR0 @theMadridZone I pray for the day we stop playing Valverde as RW. It's like fighting with one arm behind your back. Time to buy a left-footed winger to compete with Rodrygo @MadridistaR0 @theMadridZone I pray for the day we stop playing Valverde as RW. It's like fighting with one arm behind your back. Time to buy a left-footed winger to compete with Rodrygo

𝑹𝒊𝒏 𝑴𝒂𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒂👑🤍🇪🇸 @MadridistaR0 @LukaM86273956 @theMadridZone I don't know why Ancelotti puts him here, he really doesn't do anything well .. his performance is very well in midfield @LukaM86273956 @theMadridZone I don't know why Ancelotti puts him here, he really doesn't do anything well .. his performance is very well in midfield

Ya estamos otra vez con Modric - Kroos jugando andando sin presion alguna y desaprovechando a Valverde de extremo derecho.

Ancelotti OUT. No hay mas.

Carlo Ancelotti forced to make last-ditch change as Real Madrid defender David Alaba withdrawn from Atletico Madrid clash

Real Valladolid CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Carlo Ancelotti had to make a last-minute change in his team to face Atletico Madrid as David Alaba had to be withdrawn. Los Blancos issued a statement about the player that read (via the club's official website):

"David Alaba will not play in tonight's Copa del Rey quarter-final between Real Madrid and Atlético. The defender has been ruled out at the last minute."

Carlo Ancelotti's side earned a 2-1 win when the two teams met earlier in the season in a La Liga clash at the Metropolitano Stadium. Diego Simeone's team will look to avenge the loss and knock their city rivals out of the Copa del Rey.

