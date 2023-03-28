“Needs to have people in the locker room with a different personality” – Jerome Rothen sets one condition for PSG to re-sign former player

RMC Sport pundit and former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) footballer Jerome Rothen believes re-signing Adrien Rabiot could be a good idea for the club. However, he has set one condition for the club to fulfil before considering getting the French midfielder back from Juventus.

Rabiot left PSG for the Italian giants in the 2019 summer window on a free transfer. While his spell in the French capital wasn't great and was often criticized, he has looked much more solid in Juventus colors.

For the Bianconeri, the midfielder has made 162 appearances, scoring 15 and assisting 10 times. Rothen believes re-signing him could be a good choice for the club.

“I think it's a good operation. As much as we were able to criticize him at the end in Paris where he was often nonchalant, as much there for more than a year now and maybe even two years it is a change of state of mind. He's the best at Juve, he's almost the most consistent player in the French team in the middle, so yes it's a good deal,” he said on his RMC Sport show.

Jerome Rothen further added that if PSG were to sign Rabiot, they would need to improve their dressing room atmosphere as the Frenchman would benefit from having 'professional' players around him.

"If he comes back to Paris, he has to be sorted out in the locker room, I'll say it right away. Because I think Adrien Rabiot needs to have people in the locker room with a different personality, but very professional. In such a lax locker room as it is today, I think he would do a mistake to come back,” Rothen added.

Rabiot's contract with Juventus is set to expire this summer and it remains to be seen whether he returns to France or not.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi working to keep both Messi and Mbappe at the club

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has vowed to keep both Messi and Mbappe at the club. Mbappe signed a three-year extension with the club last year amid heavy interest from Real Madrid, while Messi's contract is set to expire this summer.

But the club president is prepared to do whatever it takes to keep the superstar duo in Paris.

“We are lucky to have some of the best players in the world, who wanted to play for PSG despite receiving offers from other clubs,” Al-Khelaifi told Marca.

“We are working to keep them going. We are going to analyze what we are doing and make sure we can continue with them; we want to do things accordingly. We are not going to make mistakes,” he added.

Poll : 0 votes