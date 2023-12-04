"Needs to be sold" "Step up or leave" - Barcelona fans not happy with star player despite win over Atletico Madrid

Barcelona fans have criticized Robert Lewandowski's performance in the club's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday, December 3.

The former Bayern Munich striker, famous for his prolific goalscoring ability, bagged 344 goals and 73 assists in 375 games across competitions for the Bavarians.

He also emerged as Barcelona's talisman last season with 33 goals and eight assists in 46 appearances in all competitions. However, Lewandowski has failed to impress in the ongoing campaign due to injuries and unsatisfactory performances.

In a total of 17 appearances, the Poland international has scored eight goals and provided four assists for Barca. In the game against Atletico Madrid, he took four shots, out of which three missed the target while one was stopped.

After the match, football fans started criticizing the former Bayern Munich striker for his sub-par performance, with some stating that Lewandowski should leave the Camp Nou outfit.

"Lewa needs to be sold," a fan commented

"Lewandowski needs to step up or leave," another user chimed in.

Xavi Hernandez lauds Barcelona stars for performance against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has hailed attacker Joao Felix and goalkeeper Inaki Pena's performances against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Felix, who joined the Bluagrana on a loan deal from Atletico last summer, scored the only goal of the match. After receiving the ball into the open space, the Portuguese forward chipped it into the net over Jan Oblak to break the deadlock in the 28th minute.

After the match, Barcelona's official website released a statement where Xavi praised Felix and Pena for their dedication and hard work. The Barca boss also affirmed that his side are ready to face Girona next weekend.

“João Félix worked very hard, he won back a lot of balls and was very well positioned. He looks happy and I'm very pleased with him ... And Iñaki Peña is such an example. He trains hard and that's why he performs the way he does. He gets ten out of ten for some extraordinary saves,” he stated.

"And the fans get ten out of ten too. Now we need to see them back here when we face Girona next Sunday," Xavi added.

After the match, Felix took to Instagram and uploaded a picture where he can be seen celebrating his goal against his parent club.

Felix has thus far recorded five goals and three assists in 17 appearances across competitions for Barcelona.