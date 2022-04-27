“Needs to start playing football”, “Actions that don’t belong in the elite” – Fans blast 24-year-old Real Madrid star identified as ‘weak link’ after defeat to Man City

Fans have slammed Eder Militao for his performance in Real Madrid's 4-3 defeat to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg on Tuesday, April 26.

The two European heavyweights played out a Champions League epic with Real Madrid striking back on three occasions in a pulsating affair.

But throughout the game, Real Madrid looked suspect at the back. In particular, it was Militao who seemed nervous each time a City forward approached his area.

There was one particular moment that drew the ire of Los Blancos fans where Milito stepped out of defense allowing Raheem Sterling to steal in and come close to scoring.

Dani Carvajal would spare the Brazilian the blushes following a rebound off the post from Sterling's strike. It fell to Foden with Carvajal clearing off the line.

It's not just Madrid fans who have lamented the Brazilian's performance, as Militao has been deemed as Los Blancos' 'weak link'.

Here are some of the reactions to the 24-year-old's performance against Manchester City:

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS Abysmal from Eder Militao, absolutely abysmal. If you are the last man like that, you do not go in for the ball like that! Such a basic error.



He is SO lucky Carvajal was there and that Mahrez hit the post before that! Abysmal from Eder Militao, absolutely abysmal. If you are the last man like that, you do not go in for the ball like that! Such a basic error.He is SO lucky Carvajal was there and that Mahrez hit the post before that!

Rutvij @FCBRutvij Eder Militao looking so cold man. He just needs to start playing football now. He’s got the looking cold part sorted. Eder Militao looking so cold man. He just needs to start playing football now. He’s got the looking cold part sorted.

Ruairidh Barlow @RuriBarlow Eder Militão struggling as much as he has all season. Gives the ball away cheaply there and stops in frustration. Benzema gets back to help out in the box and the ball breaks to Militão, still in midfield, who panics the ball away. Actions that don't belong in the elite. Eder Militão struggling as much as he has all season. Gives the ball away cheaply there and stops in frustration. Benzema gets back to help out in the box and the ball breaks to Militão, still in midfield, who panics the ball away. Actions that don't belong in the elite.

Real Madrid's defensive display against Manchester City proves they need Antonio Rudiger

Pep Guardiola's men caused Madrid all sorts of problems

According to Fabrizio Romano, Madrid have reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

The German is set to join on a free transfer in the summer. If there was ever evidence needed to show why the signing is required, the latest performance of the team was it.

Madrid were poor positionally in defense. Both Militao and David Alaba had very disappointing performances at the heart of the La Liga side's defense.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



“He’s STILL a Chelsea player… I can’t say anything about this”, Carlo added.



The agreement has been reached this week: Rüdiger will join Real Madrid. 🤝



Ancelotti’s face here with Carlo Ancelotti: “Toni Rüdiger? Toni who? Who’s this?! [laughs]”.“He’s STILL a Chelsea player… I can’t say anything about this”, Carlo added.The agreement has been reached this week: Rüdiger will join Real Madrid. 🤝Ancelotti’s face here with @beINSPORTS_EN Carlo Ancelotti: “Toni Rüdiger? Toni who? Who’s this?! [laughs]”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid“He’s STILL a Chelsea player… I can’t say anything about this”, Carlo added.The agreement has been reached this week: Rüdiger will join Real Madrid. 🤝Ancelotti’s face here with @beINSPORTS_EN: https://t.co/hBIN8f10Fg

Not only was Militao a nervous wreck through much of the semi-final clash but Alaba's experience seemingly went out of the window.

For Manchester City's second goal, Kevin De Bruyne threaded a ball through, towards Gabriel Jesus. Alaba should have shrugged the Brazilian off the ball, but he was easily ridded of by the City striker who then dispatched past Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid will be encouraged by their comeback on multiple occasions but defensively they are vulnerable.

Rudiger has been instrumental in Chelsea's defensive rejuvenation under Thomas Tuchel since the former PSG manager took over in 2020. He won the Champions League last season with the Blues and was pivotal in the hugely impressive defensive set-up Tuchel formulated.

Los Blancos fans will be thankful that their attackers, particularly Karim Benzema, are at the peak of their powers. Without them, they would be surely down and out.

Next Wednesday's second-leg fixture between the two sides promises to be a fascinating affair with City in the driving seat.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat