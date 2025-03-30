"Needs to start taking Arabic lessons with KDB", "Ghost in this game" - Fans slam Manchester City star despite Bournemouth win

Manchester City fans on social media have slammed Phil Foden despite their 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday, March 30. Foden struggled to register any significant contribution in attack during the game and has now failed to score in his last 12 games for City.

Ad

During the game, Erling Haaland failed to capitalize on Tyler Adams of Bournemouth's 12th-minute handball. The Norwegian had his penalty firmly saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 14th minute to keep the score level (0-0).

Evanilson gave Bournemouth the lead in the 21st minute, having placed a close-range shot into the net after being set up by Justin Kluivert. However, Haaland redeemed himself by scoring Manchester City's equalizer following a brilliant set-up by Nico O'Reilly in the 49th minute.

Ad

Trending

Omar Marmoush (63’) completed City's 2-1 comeback win by slotting the ball into the back of the net after receiving a short pass from O'Reilly. However, Foden's unconvincing attacking performance was a subject of discussion after the game.

In 69 minutes on the pitch, the Englishman maintain a passing preciseness of 82 percent (23/28). He registered one shot, delivered one key pass but lost possession of the ball nine times (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans vented their disappointment with the Englishman's performance, with one tweeting:

Ad

"Foden btw he needs to start taking Arabic lessons with KDB."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Foden is not having a good season," another added.

"Foden stinker 20mil sell this summer," a fan suggested.

"Didn’t know Foden was playing this game until he got subbed😂," a fan hilariously opined.

"Another foden master stinker👏🏽," a fan sarcastically tweeted.

"Foden had been a ghost in this game," wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I'm trying my hardest every game" says Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final - Source: Getty

Manchester City’s O'Reilly has revealed that he's trying to put in his best performance in every game. This comes after he delivered two assists in City's comeback FA Cup win over Bournemouth.

Ad

In an interview after the game, O'Reilly revealed what Pep Guardiola told him before he was sent in as a second-half substitute against Bournemouth. He told itvfootball (via City Xtra):

"I'm trying my hardest every game and trying to do what I can to help. Pep [Guardiola] told me to help the team and give the width and get high up the pitch. Both assists were really important so I don't have a favourite..."

Manchester City will take on Nottingham Forest in the semifinal of the 2024-25 FA Cup competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback