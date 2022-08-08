"Needs trust and the absolute backing of the trainer" - Ex-Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick makes interesting claim on outgoing Chelsea star 

Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has shed light on why he believes Timo Werner is departing Chelsea for RB Leipzig, as per Football London.

Werner is set to rejoin RB Leipzig in a reported £23.5 million deal having failed to adapt to life at Stamford Bridge.

The German attacker arrived in west London in the summer of 2020 having become one of Europe's most prolific strikers.

A record of 90 goals in 156 appearances for Leipzig had Blues fans salivating over his £47.7 million signing.

But Werner couldn't live up to the price tag or the expectations that he would flourish in the Premier League.

He leaves Stamford Bridge, having scored 23 goals in 89 appearances although he does have a UEFA Champions League trophy to his name.

Rangnick, who coached the striker at Leipzig, has had his say on Werner's time at Chelsea and his proposed return to the Red Bull Arena.

The former United interim coach told SkySports DE:

"From a sporting point of view, the transfer makes sense. Timo has speed and depth. No player in RB has that in the offensive area except [Christopher] Nkunku."

Perhaps questioning whether the German striker had the full backing of Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, Rangnick added:

"In order to play at his performance limit, Timo needs trust and the absolute backing of the trainer. It's important for Timo that he plays regularly so that he can get in shape for the World Cup."

Touching on where Werner is most effective, Rangnick concluded:

"I see him as one of two strikers at his strongest and most effective. [Andre] Silva and [Yussuf] Poulsen could benefit from him."

Werner could have moved to Liverpool instead of Chelsea

Werner could have headed to Liverpool in 2020

Werner's difficult time at Stamford Bridge has been a sorry sight given his meteoric rise at Leipzig prior to the big money move in 2020.

Chelsea weren't the only Premier League giants interested in the German but so were Liverpool.

Sky Sports reports that a potential move to Anfield collapsed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Werner may have flourished under Jurgen Klopp as he boasts traits that go hand-in-hand with the former Borussia Dortmund manager's in-game philosophy.

The German attacker is a workhorse and despite his disappointing outings in front of goal during his time in west London, some Blues fans will be sorry to see him go.

