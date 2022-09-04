"Negotiations progressing to the next stage" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea star is close to signing new contract until 2028

Chelsea are close to finalising a contract extension for star right-back Reece James and negotiations are in the final stage, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

James, 22, has been an established member of the Blues since his debut at the start of the 2019-20 season. The defender has become a mainstay under Thomas Tuchel, helping his boyhood club win the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League.

An attacking wing-back, James has registered ten goals and 20 assists in 128 games across competitions for the west London outfit. He has started the new season on a positive note, contributing a goal and an assist in five Premier League games.

Taking to Twitter, Romano confirmed that James is close to penning a new deal with the Blues till 2028. He said:

"Reece James new deal will be valid until June 2028 — Chelsea want to include an option for further season. Negotiations progressing to the final stage. He's never been close to joining Real Madrid, despite rumours."

James signed his current deal in January 2020, which expires at the the end of the 2024-25 season. He's now set to become the highest-paid defender in Chelsea's history, as per The Athletic.

Meanwhile, the Blues made a few significant additions during the summer transfer window. They roped in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella for a combined sum of over £250 million.

Chelsea, who have ten points from six Premier League games, will travel to Dinamo Zagreb for their UEFA Champions League Group E opener on Tuesday (September 6).

Armando Broja comments after signing new Chelsea deal

Blues striker Armando Broja has opened up after committing his long-term future at Stamford Bridge with a new six-year deal.

Speaking to the club's website on Saturday, he said:

"I'm lost for words really just thinking about it. It's the club I've dreamed of playing for my whole life, the club that I support and the club that I love. I've been here since I was a boy, so it’s a surreal feeling for me and my family."

Broja shot to fame during his breakthrough loan spell at Southampton last season, bagging nine goals and an assist in 38 appearances across competitions.

