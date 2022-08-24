"Negotiations set to be completed with Chelsea" - Fabrizio Romano says Bundesliga giants are close to completing move for 21-year-old star

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Bundesliga outfit Bayer Lekerkusen are close to signing Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea. The English winger is set to join the Bundesliga club on a season-long loan deal.

Romano also added that Hudson-Odoi snubbed two offers from Premier League clubs before nearing a move to Germany. According to the Evening Standard, Newcastle United and Southampton were interested in the winger's services this summer.

It's not yet known if Leverkusen would have the option of making Hudon-Odoi's move permanent next summer. Romano tweeted:

"Bayer Leverkusen are closing on Callum Hudson-Odoi deal. Negotiations set to be completed with Chelsea on loan, after CHO turned down two loan proposals from Premier League. Deal progressing well - to be completed this week."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BayerLeverkusen



Deal progressing well - to be completed this week. Bayer Leverkusen are closing on Callum Hudson-Odoi deal. Negotiations set to be completed with Chelsea on loan, after CHO turned down two loan proposals from Premier League.Deal progressing well - to be completed this week. #CFC Bayer Leverkusen are closing on Callum Hudson-Odoi deal. Negotiations set to be completed with Chelsea on loan, after CHO turned down two loan proposals from Premier League. 🔴 #BayerLeverkusen Deal progressing well - to be completed this week. #CFC https://t.co/Ff4qPfzyx3

Many English players have moved to the Bundesliga recently to revive or kickstart their careers after starting in the Premier League. Recent examples include Jadon Sancho and Demarai Gray. Both Sancho and Gray earned moves back to the Premier League following spells at Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

Callum Hudson-Odoi would hope for a similar career renaissance and become a regular at Stamford Bridge or at another Premier League club.

Callum Hudson-Odoi wants to leave Chelsea to secure regular game time

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been keen on a move away from Stamford Bridge to secure regular first-team football. The Englishman has two more years left inhis contract with Chelsea but has struggled to break into Thomas Tuchel's XI.

Hudson-Odoi had an injury-hit 2021-22 campaign, making only 28 appearances across competitions, bagging three goals and six assists. However, he hasn't played a single minute of Premier League football this season and was an unsed substitute in two games.

The Englishman's chances of breaking into the Blues' starting XI have receded since Raheem Sterling's arrival from Manchester City this summer. Moreover, the Blues are interested in signing another winger - Anthony Gordon from Everton.

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball



The Chelsea winger looks Bundesliga bound "Up to 20 clubs were after Callum Hudson-Odoi when they found out he was potentially available on loan"The Chelsea winger looks Bundesliga bound "Up to 20 clubs were after Callum Hudson-Odoi when they found out he was potentially available on loan" The Chelsea winger looks Bundesliga bound ✈️🇩🇪 https://t.co/pFErzFE4Em

Chelsea are also in the market for a new defender and are targeting Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana. The Blues have been linked with a move for Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav