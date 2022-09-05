"Negotiations will continue soon" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea are in talks to extend key player's contract

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea could soon focus on offering Mason Mount a new contract.

Mount would be the second academy graduate to be given an extension after Reece James penned a new deal with the Blaues. The right-back signed a new six-year contract that will see him stay at Stamford Bridge till the summer of 2028.

The Blues now want to tie down Mount on a long-term contract as well. According to Romano, the England international is also keen on an extension and has been waiting for it for quite a while.

Romano tweeted:

"Next Chelsea player to discuss new deal will be Mason Mount. Talks are already in place since long time and he’s waiting for the club to send new, final proposal. Negotiations will continue soon."

Mount has two more years remaining in his current contract, which he signed in 2019 when he first broke into the senior squad under Frank Lampard.

Mount has been an integral part of the Chelsea setup, first under Lampard and then under Thomas Tuchel. The Englishman has featured in all six Premier League games this season but is yet to register a goal contribution.

Despite his slow start to the season, Mount is expected to make the England squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 23-year-old contributed 13 goals and 16 assists in 53 appearances across competitions last season.

Chelsea to begin their UEFA Champions League campaign in Croatia

Thomas Tuchel's side will travel to Croatia to take on Dinamo Zagreb in their UEFA Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday (September 6).

The Blues have been drawn alongside Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan and Red Bull Salzburg in Group E.

They lost 5-4 on aggregate to eventual winners Real Madrid in the quarterfinals last season. They had won their second title the previous season, beating Manchester City in the final.

