Neil Warnock makes worrying Darwin Nunez admission after Liverpool's Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City 

Former Leeds United manager Neil Warnock was surprised by the number of chances missed by Darwin Nunez in Liverpool's 3-2 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Nunez missed three golden opportunities during the Carabao Cup last 16 tie on Thursday (December 22) night. Warnock reacted to Nunez's display in an interview with talkSPORT, comparing him with the prolific Manchester City striker Erling Haaland:

“If Liverpool had Haaland, they would've won easily; the chances Nunez missed, I can't believe the chances he missed."

The Reds suffered a defeat at the Etihad on Thursday night in a thrilling encounter. The two sides fought hammer and tongs to try and advance to the quarterfinals, but Pep Guardiola's side came out triumphant.

Haaland (10'), Riyad Mahrez (47') and Nathan Ake (58') struck for City. Fabio Carvalho (20') and Mohamed Salah (48') were on the scoresheet for Liverpool. Nunez did provide an assist for Salah but was dissapointing on the night.

He had three shots off target, one blocked, and struggled in his first game for the Reds since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Many expected the Uruguayan to have an impact for La Celeste in Qatar, but he didn't manage a goal or an assist in three appearances.

City will face Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on January 10 in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup after knocking the holders out.

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor believes Fabinho may leave Liverpool

Agbonlahor tips Fabinho to leave Anfield.

Agbonlahor reckons Fabinho is a weakness for Liverpool and could be on his way out of Anfield.

The Brazilian has struggled for form this season, making 22 appearances across competitions. Agbonlahor believes Fabinho has lost his energy and no longer has a change of pace. He told Football Insider:

"I don’t think Fabinho’s got the legs. You saw for Brazil, he only played one game."

He added:

“Whenever I watch him, he’s neat on the ball but doesn’t have that change of pace. I remember watching him against Man City last season at the Etihad, and he just hasn’t got that extra yard."

Fabinho, 29, has been at Anfield since 2018 after joining from AS Monaco for €45 million.

He has lifted the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.The Brazilian has been lauded as one of the best league's defensive midfielders but has seemingly regressed. He has four years left on his current deal with Jurgen Klopp's side.

