“Neither Iniesta nor Xavi” – Shakhtar Donetsk coach hails Luka Modric for doing what ‘no one has done’ with Real Madrid

Ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League meeting with Real Madrid on Wednesday (October 5), Shakhtar Donetsk manager Igor Jovivevic hailed Madrid's evergreen midfielder Luka Modric.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner celebrated his 37th birthday last month. Despite his age, the Croatian is still going strong and remains one of the finest players in his position in the world. According to Jovicevic, that gives his compatriot the edge over former midfielders Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta as one of the world's finest in his position.

Modric has won many hearts since joining Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012. Jovicevic recalled meeting the Real Madrid midfielder in Valdebebas in 2017, where he asked for his shirt and jokingly said that he would collect it when he turns 40 and is playing in the MLS.

“I already thought it was never going to happen (he let out a laugh)," the Shakhtar Donetsk manager was quoted as saying by AS. "It was around 2017 or so, I was seeing my friend Ramis in Valdebebas, and I was able to talk to Luka."

He continued:

“I asked for the shirt. Although we are in contact, we never coincided, so the last time I jokingly told him that he would give it to me when he was 40 years old and was playing for the Los Angeles Galaxy."

The Croatian tactician went on to compare the midfielder with former Barcelona greats Xavi and Iniesta. Jovicevic showered praise on Modric for playing at a world-class level even at this stage of his career.

“Well, fate has wanted it to be now," Jovicevic continued. "What Modric is doing, playing at this level at his age and at the best club in the world, no one has done. Neither Iniesta nor Xavi, for example, who left much earlier for other clubs. I adore him, and it is an honour to see him with Croatia, he is the definition of a leader,” he added.

Luka Modric's numbers for Real Madrid

The Real Madrid midfielder is showing no signs of slowing down.

Since joining the Spanish giants back in 2012, the Croatian has made 445 appearances across competitions, recording an impressive 33 goals and 73 assists. He has also won multiple honours, including five Champions League, three La Liga, one Spanish Cup, four UEFA Super Cups and many more.

This season, the midfielder has made nine appearances across competitions, contributing two goals and an assist. It remains to be seen how many more years Modric will spend at the top.

