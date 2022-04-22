"Nerves of steel" - Jamie Redknapp heaps praise on Arsenal midfielder for his role in goal against Chelsea

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has praised Granit Xhaka for his role in Arsenal's second goal in what was a thriller between the Gunners and Chelsea on April 20.

The 29-year-old was instrumental in the build-up to Emile Smith-Rowe's goal during his side's 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge. The win has put Mikel Arteta's men right back into contention for a top-four finish.

The midfielder held off pressure from the Blues attackers in his own box before nutmegging Marcos Alonso as the Gunners then sped up the pitch on the counter.

His calmness on the ball was impressive and Redknapp has praised the Swiss midfielder in this aspect, saying on Sky Sports (via HITC):

“Granit Xhaka has nerves of steel there. A little nutmeg on Marcos Alonso. Then they are free. Great movement by Odegaard. He sets up the pass between the lines. Then they are moving."

Redknapp then went on to describe the way in which the Gunners countered before Smith-Rowe swept home a delightful finish, adding:

“Chelsea are then reeling, Saka comes inside, he spots that pass to Odegaard and Loftus Cheek sleeps for a second and doesn’t see Smith Rowe on the back of him. And then the finish is gorgeous. It’s a thing of beauty.”

Sir Jenkinson @theEpicGooner Xhaka was phenomenal. Kante couldn’t catch him and he was technically superior than any other midfielder on the pitch. He took the responsibility and gave a 10/10 performance. Xhaka was phenomenal. Kante couldn’t catch him and he was technically superior than any other midfielder on the pitch. He took the responsibility and gave a 10/10 performance. https://t.co/y5XLcoNhET

Granit Xhaka somewhat of an unsung hero for Arsenal

Xhaka was impressive against Chelsea on Wednesday night

The midfielder has encountered a somewhat difficult time at the Emirates over the last few years. In 2019 Xhaka was stripped of the club's captaincy following a controversial moment where he reacted angrily to boos from Arsenal fans, throwing his shirt off in disappointment.

The experienced midfielder has gone on to play a key role alongside Thomas Partey in the Gunners' midfield under Mikel Arteta. Not only has he been a big part of Arteta's midfield but he has shown his versatility having played at left-back and centre-back during his time at Arsenal.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder has 13 goals and 22 assists in 244 appearances for the north London outfit.

He has won two FA Cups during his time at the club but is eyeing more success having been linked with a departure over the past two transfer windows.

The Daily Mail reported back in January that AS Roma were eyeing a move for the veteran midfielder.

But Xhaka stayed at Arsenal and has made his intentions clear: winning more trophies with the side. He told Players Tribune (via GOAL):

"I want to achieve something with this club. Something special. Before that, I don't leave."

Arsenal are right back in top four contention following their vital win over Chelsea. They are fifth, level on points with fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur with six games remaining.

