Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman takes shots at Kylian Mbappe ahead of UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against France

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has had a go at France striker Kylian Mbappe for his recent run of poor form ahead of their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying clash on Friday (October 13).

Mbappe, 24, has netted eight times in nine games across competitions this season for Paris Saint-Germain but hasn't scored in his last four outings. This barren run includes the 4-1 UEFA Champions League defeat at Newcastle United last week, where the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was virtually non-existent.

So poor was Mbappe's performance at St. James' park on the night that leading French daily L'Equipe gave him a lowly rating of 2/10. The Frenchman struggled to inspire his side as Newcastle ran the Parisians ragged, bursting into a 2-0 half-time lead.

Although the visitors pulled one back, Newcastle scored twice more to record their biggest win in the competition. Mbappe followed up that outing with another blank in the 3-1 Ligue 1 win at Rennes, where he missed an open goal.

Ahead of his team's clash with France at Amsterdam, Koeman said (as per talkSPORT):

"The highest achievement tomorrow would be beating France. Why not? I saw Newcastle play against PSG, and Mbappe played in that game."

Les Bleus have had a perfect Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, scoring 11 unanswered goals in five wins. A win in Amsterdam and results elsewhere in the group will confirm Didier Deschamps' side's place in the Germany finals next year.

How has Kylian Mbappe fared for France in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers?

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been in good form for France in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The 24-year-old striker has bagged four goals and two asissts in five outings and has played every minute of every game.

Mbappe netted a brace against the Netherlands in a 4-0 home win and also provided an assist. The Frenchman then scored in the 3-0 win at Gibraltar and the 1-0 home win over Greece. He provided an assist in Les Bleus' 2-0 matchday five win at Ireland.

Overall, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has scored 40 goals and provided 25 assists in 71 games across competitions for Les Bleus. Barring eight goals and 10 assists, all the other goal contributions have come in competitive outings.