“Never ever will I let someone speak for me” - Romelu Lukaku distances himself from rumours about Chelsea future

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has set the record straight amid reports over his future with a statement on social media.

The Belgian, who made a sensational return to Stamford Bridge last summer, has had an underwhelming campaign, scoring only 15 goals in 42 games. His time on the pitch has been blighted by injuries and inconsistent form, sparking rumours of a shock departure just a year after returning.

Intensifying the speculations of a potential exit are reports of his agent Federico Pastorello confirming to hold talks with the club's new owners to discuss the striker's future. However, Lukaku has come out to clear the air with a bold message, distancing himself from the reports. In an Instagram story, he wrote:

"Never ever will I let someone speak for me... I kept my mouth shut and focused on helping the team and end the season in the best way as possible. So if someone out there trying to say something about me and the club...not in my name. RL."

Interestingly, Lukaku's comments came just hours after his manager Thomas Tuchel said at a press conference that perhaps the striker doesn't intend on talking about his future with him. The German had said:

“If he plans to talk with the owner then maybe it's not his plan to talk with me. If he gets a meeting, maybe he can talk. It's his right, and we will talk to anybody and evaluate the situation of any player, including Romelu.”

However, Lukaku's latest remarks could be directed at his agent Pastorello, who also admitted that there has been a 'problem' for the Belgian since returning to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku on the upswing again

Things are looking on the up for Romelu Lukaku again, with the striker netting three goals in his last two appearances. He scored both the Blues' goals in the 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers before firing in another against Leeds United in the next game.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Romelu Lukaku has scored more Premier League goals in May (3) than from October to April (2) Romelu Lukaku has scored more Premier League goals in May (3) than from October to April (2) 📈 Romelu Lukaku has scored more Premier League goals in May (3) than from October to April (2) https://t.co/NPSg5eR7gQ

With the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday, May 14, the 29-year-old aims to continue his hot streak and lift the first major title of his second Chelsea term.

Doing so could also go a long way in convincing himself to stay put if he is indeed planning on moving on. Interesting times loom ahead at Stamford Bridge.

