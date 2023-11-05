"Never had that in his life" - Rio Ferdinand takes subtle Chelsea dig as he explains why Mason Mount is struggling at Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand recently hinted that Mason Mount's struggles at Manchester United are due to it being a bigger club than Chelsea.

Mount enjoyed a six-year tenure at Stamford Bridge between 2017 and 2023, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists in 195 appearances across all competitions. He also won three major honors, including the UEFA Champions League.

The 24-year-old opted to join Manchester United this summer for a reported fee of £60 million. Unfortunately, Mount has struggled for form since the switch, providing just one assist in nine appearances, and is yet to score his first goal for the club.

Ferdinand gave his take on Mount's form, saying (via METRO):

"No disrespect to Chelsea but he was a golden boy and he came through the ranks there. He was never really on the receiving end of negativity or scrutiny, ‘Should he be here, he’s not good enough, should he be here?’ – He’s never had that in his life really."

He added:

"He needed backing from Frank [Lampard] when he was at Derby and then when he went back to Chelsea. But the pressure when you come to Man United, it brings a different kind of weight on the shoulders, the badge is heavier when things aren’t going well."

"He is seeing and hearing that now. I just think players need time. As long as he gets chances in the right area of this football club Mason Mount is a sure-fire bet to make it as a Man United player."

Mount has found himself on the bench for Manchester United in recent weeks. He will aim to return to the starting XI against Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 8.

Manchester United and Chelsea target Benjamin Sesko could be available for £40M in January: Reports

According to 90Min (via Daily Express), Manchester United and Chelsea target Benjamin Sesko could be made available in the January transfer window for £40 million by RB Leipzig.

Leipzig have reportedly informed interested parties that they would be willing to sell Sesko if their valuation is met. The Slovenia international signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga outfit after scoring 16 goals in 30 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg last season.

The 20-year-old hasn't quite hit the ground running this season, playing second fiddle to Lois Openda. However, he has netted six goals in 14 appearances and could be a valuable asset for both Manchester and Chelsea, due to both clubs currently struggling to get on the scoresheet.