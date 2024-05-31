“Never had a player with balls as big as him” - Carlo Ancelotti hails ex-Real Madrid star ahead of Champions League final

Carlo Ancelotti praised former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos ahead of his side's Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, June 1. He made the claim in an exclusive interview with reporter Josep Pedrerol of Spanish news outlet El Chiringuito TV.

Ramos played under Ancelotti for two seasons (2013-15), making 93 appearances (14 goals and five assists) across competitions. The duo won four trophies together before the Italian tactician left the club in May 2015.

Talking about Ramos' determination and fearless nature, Ancelotti said:

"I’ve never had a player with such personality, such character, with balls as big as Sergio Ramos. Sergio is a ‘show’ in terms of personality."

Trending

Expand Tweet

A product of the Sevilla academy, Ramos moved to Real Madrid right after his first top-flight season with his boyhood club. Real signed him for a reported €27 million in August 2005, which was the start of a long and successful partnership.

At the Santiago Bernabeu, he transformed into one of the best centre-backs in world football. He was a loyal servant of the club and was duly rewarded with the captain's armband in 2015 after legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas' departure to FC Porto.

As captain, Ramos lifted two La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies among other honors.

Even as a defender, the 38-year-old contributed an impressive 101 goals and 40 assists in a 16-year career at Real Madrid. He was known to deliver important goals under pressure. The Spaniard's best moment came in the 2014 Champions League final when he scored a 93rd-minute equalizer against Atletico Madrid, with Real going on to win 4-1 in extra time.

This is not the first time Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been outspoken in his praise for Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been outspoken in his praise for former captain and club legend Sergio Ramos in the past as well.

Before Real's game against Sevilla in October 2023, Ancelotti spoke to Spanish media about Ramos. The Italian claimed that the Spaniard was the reason why he was at Real Madrid, saying:

"Of all the players I’ve had, I have a special affection for him. The fact that I’m here today is thanks in part to Sergio Ramos, if it wasn’t for his goal in the [2014 UCL] final, I probably wouldn’t be here. For everything he’s done at this club, we all have a special affection for him and me in particular."

In May 2020, Ancelotti spoke to Sky Sports about his first stint as Real manager and talked highly of Ramos' personality and how it eased his job.

"Sergio Ramos has a fantastic skill set. His best quality might not be his technique or his tactical awareness but his character, personality and ability to motivate the players around him. He was a crucial player during those two years, he always plays at the highest level when the match is important," he said.