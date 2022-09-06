“Never been in real negotiations with Manchester United” - Champions League side's sporting director rubbishes claims that Cristiano Ronaldo could’ve joined them this summer

Serie A giants S.S.C. Napoli's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has rubbished claims that Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was close to joining them this summer.

The Portuguese superstar reportedly stated that he wanted to leave Old Trafford back in July (via David Ornstein of The Athletic). However, Ronaldo failed to secure an exit and is set to stay with the Red Devils until at least January 2023.

Napoli were among the clubs linked with a move for the 37-year-old. However, their sporting director has now denied reports that linked them with the former Real Madrid talisman. Giuntoli said (via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“I’m sorry to say that but we’ve never been in real negotiations with Man United to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.”

The likes of Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich were all reportedly offered the chance to sign Ronaldo. The player was rumored to be on the lookout for a club that could offer him UEFA Champions League football, but no move panned out in the end.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers Napoli director Giuntoli: “I’m sorry to say that but we’ve never been in real negotiations with Man United to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer”. Napoli director Giuntoli: “I’m sorry to say that but we’ve never been in real negotiations with Man United to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer”. 🔴🇵🇹 #transfers https://t.co/N217HhS8QH

As a result, the Portuguese stayed put at Old Trafford but is behind the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the pecking order. He is also set to play his first season in the UEFA Europa League this term after Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League last season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hasn't been afraid of benching Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has started just one of Manchester United's six Premier League matches so far - the 4-0 demolition at the hands of Brentford. He has come off the bench in every match since then, and the Red Devils have won all four of those encounters.

Ronaldo failed to make it into the club's starting XI for their 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Matchday 1 before starting the match against Brentford. He was on the bench once again for Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's side made light work of the Reds, winning 2-1 to get their season back on track.

Consecutive 1-0 away wins over Southampton and Leicester City followed, further validating the Dutch tactician's decision to keep Ronaldo out of the starting XI. League leaders Arsenal visited Manchester next and were duly dispatched by a 3-1 margin.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽

Let’s go, Devils! 🏽 Well done, lads! And a very special thank you to our supporters!Let’s go, Devils! Well done, lads! And a very special thank you to our supporters! 👏🏽Let’s go, Devils! 💪🏽 https://t.co/TB2WJRnrQO

Manchester United's next assignment is a UEFA Europa League encounter against Real Sociedad at home on Thursday (September 8). Cristiano Ronaldo could be given the opportunity to get a rare start this season, with the club facing a tricky league fixture away to Crystal Palace this weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra