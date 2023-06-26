“Never seen him this happy before”, “Suits the kit” – Fans react as Chelsea star is pictured in rivals’ kit amid transfer rumors

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has been pictured in an Arsenal shirt for the first time as a deal for the German is all but completed.

Havertz is closing in on a move to the Emirates with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming he is joining in a £65 million including add-ons deal. He will become Mikel Arteta's first summer signing.

The 24-year-old leaves behind a strange legacy at Chelsea in which he scored the winner in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final. However, he has endured topsy-turvy form throughout his stay in west London.

He arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2020 from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for £75.8 million. The German was predominantly viewed as an attacking midfielder at the time and a good one at that.

However, Havertz has been placed into several different roles at Chelsea. He most recently was tasked with spearheading the Blues' attack as a false nine. This only amounted to nine goals in 47 games across competitions in the season gone by.

Havertz has shown flashes of his promise while in west London but has yet to reach the heights many had anticipated. He now has the opportunity to reignite his somewhat faltering club career at Arsenal under a manager he was eager to play under. Romano claims:

“Havertz believes that playing for Arteta and Arsenal was the best project, not just in England, but throughout the whole of Europe. Havertz thinks Arteta’s style, ideas and plans will only help make him a better player.”

The German international needn't look further than Arteta's work with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard. He has developed the trio into three of the Premier League's most highly-regarded attackers.

DeadlineDayLive have tweeted the first image of Havertz donning the Gunners' shirt. The image has sat well with fans as one reckons it's the happiest he's seen the young forward in years:

"I've never seen him this happy before."

Another fan reckons Havertz suits the kit well:

"Suits the kit."

Here's how Twitter reacted at the biggest sign yet that the German has departed Chelsea:

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Kai Havertz in his new colours!



Official confirmation expected soon Kai Havertz in his new colours!Official confirmation expected soon 🚨 Kai Havertz in his new colours! 🇩🇪Official confirmation expected soon 🔜 ✅ https://t.co/ahJHqTlUW1

Chelsea could swoop for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte

Laporte could be a target for the west Londoners.

According to Rudy Galetti (via GIVEMESPORT), Chelsea are plotting a potential move for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.

The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad, with Pep Guardiola preferring the defensive duo of Ruben Dias and John Stones. He featured 24 times across competitions this past season but only played in 12 league games.

Laporte was long regarded as one of the Cityzens' best defenders but has come off the boil. He may be enticed to start anew at Chelsea where he would remain in the Premier League. He has been in England since 2018 and has won the league title five times.

Mauricio Pochettino's side may be considering a move for Laporte due to his experience. He was part of the City side that won the treble this past season. However, there have reportedly been no talks yet and his contract runs until 2025.

Poll : 0 votes