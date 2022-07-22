New Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling names one player who he has a 'good connection with already'

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling has shared that he has a good connection with Blues forward Callum Hudson-Odoi. He stated that while he knows the likes of Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell from their national side, the whole group has welcomed him well at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling, 27, joined the west London side from Manchester City for £47.5 million this summer. He had spent seven years with the Cityzens since joining them from Liverpool in 2015. He registered 131 goals and 94 assists in 337 matches for City, helping them lift four Premier League titles and other honors.

The England international has now joined Chelsea and shared that he received a good welcome from the squad. Highlighting that he knew some players from before, Sterling told the Daily Telegraph (via Chelsea News):

“I know a few of the boys from the national team, Mase (Mason Mount), Chilly (Ben Chilwell), to name a few. I’ve got a good connection with Callum (Hudson-Odoi) already.”

He added:

“Of course, playing against each other you always speak to players on match day and it’s always been a group that even if it’s been a tackle or something, it has been a good feel. They’ve welcomed me really well and I feel at home already.”

Sterling made his debut for the Blues in their pre-season friendly against Charlotte FC on July 20, coming on as a substitute in the second half. However, he couldn't help his side win, as they lost 5-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

They will next take on rivals Arsenal in the Florida Cup on Saturday, July 23 at the Camping World Stadium in Florida.

Chelsea's hierarchy angered by latest development in Jules Kounde saga

As per Football.london, the Blues are angered by Barcelona's tactics in their pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Thomas Tuchel's side have submitted a £60 million bid for the 23-year-old Frenchman. Given that they are the only side to make a formal offer, owner Todd Boehly was hoping to bring Kounde to Stamford Bridge soon.

However, Barcelona have convinced the France international to travel to Portugal with Sevilla. This could perhaps delay the transfer talks, giving the Blaugrana time to make an attempt to sign the player.

Chelsea have already signed Sterling and defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer and are hoping to make Kounde their third signing.

