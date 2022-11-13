"New kind of... football called 'Depressing'" - Iconic commentator Peter Drury takes savage dig at Graham Potter's Chelsea during loss against Newcastle United

Renowned commentator Peter Drury took a couple of shots at Chelsea during their Premier League encounter against Newcastle United.

The Blues visited St. James' Park on Saturday (November 12) for their final fixture before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They stuttered to a 1-0 defeat in a largely insipid and uninspiring display, with the Magpies emerging from the contest as deserved winners.

Drury, who has voiced iconic moments such as the opening goal of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, was on commentary duty for the game. He reportedly aimed a brutal dig at the visitors and their manager Graham Potter, saying (as quoted by SPORTbible on Twitter):

"Graham Potter's Chelsea is playing a new kind of pressing football, called 'Depressing.'"

SPORTbible @sportbible Peter Drury 🗣️: "Graham Potter's Chelsea is playing a new kind of pressing football, called 'Depressing'" Peter Drury 🗣️: "Graham Potter's Chelsea is playing a new kind of pressing football, called 'Depressing'"

The result at Newcastle marked the Blues' fourth defeat in five matches across all competitions. Having begun Potter's reign with a nine-match unbeaten run, they seem to be entering the World Cup-induced break with no momentum.

The London giants will likely be glad with the timing of the break as they get more than a month off to arrest their recent slide.

Newcastle United dominate Chelsea at St. James' Park

Newcastle United have been one of the surprise stories of the season so far and nobody expected Chelsea to have it easy when they visited St. James' Park. However, Blues fans were hoping for a response after a couple of awful displays against Arsenal in the Premier League and Manchester City in the EFL Cup.

They got anything but that as Newcastle played their team off the park for much of the contest. The visitors' misfiring attack was at the center of it all once again as they managed to take just five shots (two on target) over the course of the contest.

The Magpies, meanwhile, had 10 shots, three of which were on target. They never gave Graham Potter's men a chance to work their way into the game and scored in the 67th minute through Joe Willock to seal the points. Eddie Howe's team are now third in the Premier League with 30 points from 15 matches.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are set to enter the break in eighth place with just 21 points from 14 games. They have already lost five times this term, having suffered only six defeats in the whole of last season.

More worryingly, the Blues are eight points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Leeds United 4-3 earlier on Saturday.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes