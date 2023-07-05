New PSG coach Luis Enrique responds after being asked whether Kylian Mbappe will be in the squad next season

Luis Enrique gave his response when asked if Kylian Mbappe would be part of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) squad next season.

The former Barcelona and Spain head coach was unveiled as the new manager of the French outfit today (June 5). Enrique officially became PSG manager, signing a two-year deal at the Parc des Princes. He replaced Christophe Galtier, with the latter having his contract mutually terminated at the start of the week following Les Parisien's poor season.

The Spaniard featured in his first press conference for PSG alongside club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. When asked about Kylian Mbappe's future, the former responded (via PSGhub):

“When I signed, when we talked about the squad, we know that the squad can move. It's private, I can't deliver confidences.”

When further probed if Mbappe was guaranteed to be in the PSG squad next season, Enrique offered a vague response:

"We are going to try to have the best possible squad."

Luis Enrique will be expected to find success in the UEFA Champions League and retain the league title next season. He will have to make do without the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, who left the club as free agents.

The main question will be if he will be able to count on the services of Kylian Mbappe or not. The French superstar confirmed that he would not be renewing his contract next summer when it expires.

This has thrown his future into limbo, as Les Parisien are desperate not to let him go for free and could be forced into selling him this summer.

PSG club president gives Kylian Mbappe an ultimatum to stay at the club next season

PSG club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has given Kylian Mbappe an ultimatum to stay at the club next season. The French superstar must sign a new contract this summer or risk being sold.

The 24-year-old has had an exceptional 2022-23 season, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. He helped the French outfit win another Ligue 1 title.

Despite not wanting to renew his contract, Mbappe does intend on staying at the club for one more season. However, Al-Khelaifi revealed this would no longer be possible in today's press conference with Luis Enrique.

He said (via Transfer News Live):

“We do NOT want him to leave for free in 2024. Our position is clear. If Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay but he needs to sign a new contract. We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, it’s IMPOSSIBLE.”

Whether he goes this summer or next year, Mbappe would be a massive loss for Les Parisien. Since joining the club in 2018, he has scored 212 goals and provided 98 assists in 260 appearances, being the club's all-time top goalscorer.

Poll : 0 votes