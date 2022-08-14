“New round of talks scheduled” - Fabrizio Romano provides update on 3 Chelsea transfer targets

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on three players currently linked with a move to Chelsea. The trio are Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana and Cesare Casadei of Inter Milan.

The Blues are looking to conclude a few deals before the summer transfer window slams shut at the end of the month. Romano says that Thomas Tuchel's team are in direct contract with Aubameyang and Fofana and will look to wrap up their deals at the earliest.

Meanwhile, according to The Hard Tackle, the Blues are leading Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice for the signature of the 19-year-old Casadei. Romano tweeted:

"Chelsea are in direct contact for Pierre Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana as priority deals but still working on top talents for the future. New round of talks scheduled with Inter for Cesare Casadei next week. Race still open, but Chelsea want to try again with new bid."

Chelsea have gaping holes in squad following high-profile depatures

Thomas Tuchel's side are reeling from a few key departures earlier this summer. Defensive mainstays Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have left on free transfers. They have signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Serie A side Napoli but need another centre-back.

The Blues saw their centre-forwards - Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku - leave to join their former teams - RB Leipzig and Inter Milan - respectively. That explains why they're interested in Aubameyang. Tuchel has worked with the Gabonese forward during his spell at Borussia Dortmund.

The Premier League giants have signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City earlier this summer but need more attackers.

Could this help Chelsea with recent rumours around Aubameyang? "We had a very close relationship"Could this help Chelsea with recent rumours around Aubameyang? "We had a very close relationship" 💪Could this help Chelsea with recent rumours around Aubameyang? 👀 https://t.co/iKp7bBIbQQ

The Blues opened their new Premier League campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Everton last weekend, with Jorginho scoring the winner from the spot. They now face fellow London-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 14).

