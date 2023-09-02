"New trainer" - Real Madrid new signing Arda Guler makes hilarious claim as he trains with Luka Modric's daughter

Arda Guler is the recent wunderkind to be signed by Real Madrid in the transfer window. While the Turkish prodigy is preparing for his debut, he is working quite hard with the available facilities at Madrid's training camp.

However, Arda's choice of training partners is definitely unique as he was seen training with Luka Modric's daughter on Instagram. The 18-year-old wrote:

"New coach 😅"

In the video, we see Guler headbutting the football while doing crunches. Ema Modric helped train him by constantly throwing the ball.

Ema is already a sensation among Los Blancos fans because of her love for her father's club. She is 10 years old and Luka's first daughter with wife Vanja Bosnic.

Vanja and her children are often spotted supporting Modric at Real Madrid games. With the 2023-24 season underway, we'll see Modric's family doing the same this season.

The team is in group C following last night's UCL draw held in Monaco. They will be facing off against Napoli, Braga, and Union Berlin. Only time will tell if Real Madrid will lift their 15th UCL title next year.

Real Madrid coaching staff in disbelief over Arda Guler's performance.

Arda Guler's performance has shocked the coaching staff, as Spanish news outlet El Debate reported. Upon their analysis, the club found that Guler would be the club's real offence after he returned from his injury.

El Debate pointed out that Carlo Ancelotti and his colleagues in the coaching staff have been left pleasantly surprised by Guler's skills and talent. They are now keenly waiting for the teenager to fully recover from his injury. The Turkish player is a midfielder who plays with an attacking mindset and could greatly help the forwards.

Real Madrid signed Guler from Fenerbahce on a six-year deal. They paid €20 million plus €10 million in add-ons for the player. The amount is significantly higher than it cost to terminate his contract with the Turkish side.

Everyone has high expectations from the player because he has impressed the coaching staff and the players in his training. A video of Arda Guler impressing his teammates went viral on Twitter, which also increased fans' expectations.

The Turkish player is expected to return in mid-September after he recovers from his injury.