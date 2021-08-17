Newcastle eager to sign Chelsea duo on loan-Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea duo Malang Sarr and Ethan Ampadu on a season-long loan before the end of the transfer window this month.

According to the Express, Newcastle are eager to sign more players this summer after completing the signing of Joe Willock from Arsenal for £25 million last week. The Magpies will look to take advantage of Chelsea's eagerness to sell and loan out their fringe players in the coming weeks by tabling an offer for Malang Sarr and Ethan Ampadu.

Malang Sarr joined Chelsea after running down his contract with French club Nice last summer and spent last season on loan with Portuguese side FC Porto. The Senegalese defender struggled to make an impact during his loan spell with Porto and is expected to be loaned out by Chelsea once again this summer.

Ethan Ampadu spent the 2020-21 season on loan with Sheffield United. The 20-year-old made 25 Premier League appearances for the Blades last season and was one of the standout players for the club.

Ethan Ampadu is one of the most highly-rated youngsters at Chelsea and is seen as a potential star for the future The Welsh international is, however, unlikely to break into Chelsea's senior squad this season and will therefore look to secure a move away from the club on loan.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is eager to improve his backline after the club's 4-2 defeat to West Ham United at St James' Park on the opening day of the season.

Newcastle will have to choose between Malang Sarr and Ethan Ampadu as Premier League rules state clubs can only sign one player on loan from each club.

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for returning #Chelsea loan duo, Malang Sarr and Ethan Ampadu.



(@DExpress_Sport)



#CFC pic.twitter.com/QPGZ6CzXEk — Chelsea Chronicle (@CFCChronicle) August 17, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

Chelsea could be open to prospect of selling Ethan Ampadu or Malang Sarr permanently after the emergence of Trevoh Chalobah

Wales Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

The emergence of Chelsea youth product Trevoh Chalobah could result in Chelsea listening to offers for Ethan Ampadu and Malang Sarr. Chalobah was highly impressive in his Premier League debut for Chelsea last weekend and capped off a brilliant performance with a stunning strike from distance.

Newcastle are considering Chelsea duo Ethan Ampadu and Malang Sarr among a list of potential loan targets. Bruce would have to pick between the pair should he decide to make a formal approach to Chelsea, as you can't loan two players from the same club. [Express] #NUFC — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) August 17, 2021

The Blues could therefore be open to the prospect of selling Ethan Ampadu and Malang Sarr permanently this summer due to a wealth of defensive options at the Bridge.

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Diptanil Roy