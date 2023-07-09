Newcastle exploring defensive star Erik ten Hag has 'approved' for Manchester United transfer - Reports 

Newcastle United and Manchester United could reportedly have to battle it out for AS Monaco's Axel Disasi this summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the two Premier League teams are 'monitoring' the player's situation in Manco. He tweeted:

"Newcastle and Manchester United are both exploring Disasi deal, no bids yet. Newcastle approached player side this week, expected to make contact with Monaco. Ten Hag approved Disasi — talks for weeks on player side but still waiting for approach with Monaco. More to follow."

Erik ten Hag apparently wants the player at Manchester United, with Harry Maguire linked with an exit after falling down the pecking order. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are their two starting centre-backs under the Dutchman, with Victor Lindelof and Maguire providing depth.

Newcastle, however, are also on the lookout to bolster their squad for next season after finishing fourth in the Premier League. Backed by their uber-rich Saudi owners, the Magpies have already signed stars such as Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Sandro Tonali within the last 18 months.

Disasi, 25, has made 125 appearances since joining AS Monaco three years ago for a €13 million fee. According to a report by L'Equipe (h/t Metro) last month, Les Rouge et Blanc want somewhere between €40 million and €50 million for the Frenchman.

The four-cap France international still has two years left on his deal at the Stade Louis-II.

Newcastle and Manchester United target has already highlighted UCL ambitions

In what will come as a boost for Manchester United and Newcastle United, AS Monaco's Axel Disasi has highlighted his desire to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Both English teams will play in the competition next season. Speaking in an interview earlier this year, Disasi said, via Manchester Evening News:

"Thanks to Monaco, I was able to reach the France squad, so I am grateful to the club. For the rest, there will be a reflection that will be done. To be called up, you have to play in Europe regularly and be among the best. We are talking about the Champions League of course. I want to taste it, and I want to give myself the means to be there."

Monaco finished sixth in Ligue 1 last term and, as a result, will miss out on European football next season. Disasi, meanwhile, has played five times in the competition's qualifying stages but has never seen his team go further than that.

