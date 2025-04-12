Newcastle manager Eddie Howe hospitalised, set to miss Manchester United clash as club release statement 

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is hospitalised due to being 'unwell' for a few days and is set to miss the Premier League home game with Manchester United on Sunday (April 13).

In a statement, Newcastle posted on their website that Howe was hospitalised on Friday evening, but his condition is apparently stable, being conscious and talking with his family:

"The Magpies' head coach was admitted to hospital late on Friday evening having felt unwell for a number of days. Medical staff kept Eddie in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing. He is conscious and talking with his family, and is continuing to receive expert medical care.

"Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery, and further updates will follow in due course. Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team at St. James' Park on Sunday, supported by the club's first team staff."

Earlier in the day, Howe had missed the pre-match press conference, with Jason Tindall and Grame Jones now set to 'lead' the hosts at St. James' Park.

It's pertinent to note that the only previous game Howe missed in his ongoing Newcastle stint was his very first one in 2021, as he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Manchester United boss to "address" Bruno Fernandes' appearance against Newcastle United

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United are coming off a 2-2 midweek draw at Olympique Lyon in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg, with the European competition their only realistic hope of silverware this season.

Ahead of the first leg, United boss Ruben Amorim hinted that captain Bruno Fernandes might be rested for the Newcastle game, considering the pivotal second-leg home clsah with Lyon on Thursday (April 17).

"It's an evaluation," the boss said (as per United's website.“We'll make this evaluation with all the staff, with all the data that we have, and then because we know already the players, we will try to protect the ones that it will be hard to make a lot of games.

“But Bruno Fernandes is playing all the time and he's playing better all the time. Sometimes, this kind of player has to play in every match. But we will address that in these days that we have to prepare."

Fernandes has been one of the rare bright sparks in what has been a difficult season for United. In nearly 50 appearances across competitions, he has bagged 16 goals and 18 assists.

