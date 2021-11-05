Newcastle preparing to launch €55 million bid for Marc-Andre ter Stegen in January - Reports 

According to reports, Newcastle United are planning a €55 million (£47 million) January move for FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Ter Stegen, who joined the Spanish giants from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014, has been a regular in the starting XI in recent seasons.

In his first season, he helped the Catalan club achieve the treble by playing every minute of their Champions League campaign and second fiddle in La Liga to Claudio Bravo. After Bravo left for Manchester City, the Germany international became the first choice keeper for Barcelona in 2016/17.

Futbol theatre @FutbolTheatre

#TransferNews Catalan media sources state Newcastle plan a £47m offer for Ter Stegen. The Magpies as the newly minted club plot a huge spending spree to kick-star the new era under Saudi Arabian ownership Catalan media sources state Newcastle plan a £47m offer for Ter Stegen. The Magpies as the newly minted club plot a huge spending spree to kick-star the new era under Saudi Arabian ownership#TransferNews https://t.co/8WA6YRnjp8

According to El Nacional, Ter Stegen is reaching his 300th appearance for Barcelona, but could leave the La Liga giants in January. Club president Joan Laporta still holds the shot-stopper in high regard, but is willing to let go of him in order to raise finances.

Barcelona are in a financial bind, therefore trading a key first-team player could be necessary to help them get back on track, and Newcastle has £47 million set aside in case Barca agree to a deal, which would be tough to turn down given the current financial situation of Barcelona.

Newcastle ready to make a move for Barcelona star

Marc-Andre ter Stegen in action for Barcelona

However, according to the report, Ter Stegen is content at Nou Camp and it would be difficult to persuade him to leave. Furthermore, as things are, the Magpies' strongest position is arguably in goal. The current goalkeepers at St James' Park are Freddie Woodman, Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka, so it is not a position that requires immediate attention.

Given their newfound financial power, though, the Geordies would be one of the first in line to discuss a transfer if a keeper with Ter Stegen's skill becomes available. Meanwhile, Newcastle are rumored to be close to confirming Eddie Howe's appointment as manager.

Kessben Media @kessbenmedia



#KessbenSports Newcastle United 'plotting £47m swoop for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen' as part of £150m spending spree to kick-start new era under Saudi owners. Newcastle United 'plotting £47m swoop for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen' as part of £150m spending spree to kick-start new era under Saudi owners.#KessbenSports https://t.co/Ge1NOaTOa1

After former Arsenal manager Unai Emery turned down the chance to return to the Premier League after meeting with the Magpies, the news will come as a welcome relief to fans who have become impatient with the lack of real progress. Newcastle are finally close to appointing a new manager after parting ways with Steve Bruce.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If Howe is confirmed, he will likely begin his duties during the upcoming international break when he will have time to work with those players who are not on international duty. Howe has been out of the game since leaving his eight-year career at Bournemouth in August last year and this will be a welcome return for him.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan