"Newcastle are probably a bigger rival to Chelsea than Manchester United" - Ex-Premier League star makes transfer prediction with 'statement signing' claim 

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic should join Newcastle United ahead of Manchester United this summer.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils have joined the race to sign the forward in along with Newcastle, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

The USMNT captain arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund, but has failed to live up to high expectations. Pulisic has scored 25 times in 117 appearances.

He appears to have fallen down the Chelsea pecking order following the arrival of Manchester City superstar Raheem Sterling. He started on bench for both of their matches so far.

Martn @AlTuchelQaeda Son’s best season: 32 G/A

Bale’s best season: 41 G/A

Mané’s best season: 29 G/A

Ribery’s best season: 32 G/A

Hazard’s best season: 38 G/A

Sterling’s best season: 37 G/A

Robben’s best season: 32 G/A



Christian Pulisic last season: 39 G/A

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Kenny believes that Newcastle are a more appealing prospect right now than Manchester United. He told Football Insider:

“(Pulisic has) fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea. I actually think Newcastle are probably a bigger rival to Chelsea than Man United are at the moment but there you go. He would be a statement signing. You are looking at a loan with the option of a permanent, which you would think they will take. He would be brilliant."

He added:

"It’s a big-name signing and it gets the attention on Newcastle a bit. This guy is the captain of the American side, now every football fan in America knows Newcastle. The main benefit is obviously that he improves the team and we know they need some new attackers. For me, this is a move that works and I can see it happening in those final days of the window.”

Vince™ @Blue_Footy



~ @ChelseaFC Christian Pulisic has returned to training following some Achilles issues. Christian Pulisic has returned to training following some Achilles issues.~ @ChelseaFC https://t.co/bvQ6bPM3us

Manchester United have started the season in terrible fashion, losing both their matches so far as they sit at the bottom of the Premier League table. Newcastle, meanwhile, have won one match and drawn the other and sit in sixth place.

Alex McLeish backs Chelsea winger to thrive at Newcastle instead of Manchester United

Christian Pulisic would be determined to secure first-team football ahead of the FIFA World Cup later this year in Qatar.

Former Scotland and Aston Villa boss Alex McLeish agreed with Kenny that a move to Tyneside could revitalize Pulisic's career. He told Football Insider:

“He’s not so much a centre-forward, more of a number 10 or he comes in from the wide areas. These are the types of players Newcastle will be looking at. Pulisic has not made the impact you thought he might when Klopp had him at Dortmund. Klopp really thought he had everything."

He added:

“He hasn’t made the massive impact with Chelsea, even though when he does come on you think ‘wow. this guy catches the eye’. Maybe there is less pressure in going to a club like Newcastle, it might help him."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Would Newcastle be a good landing spot for Pulisic? 🤔 Would Newcastle be a good landing spot for Pulisic? 🤔 https://t.co/JnRGC16Nn9

