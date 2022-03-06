Newcastle United among 5 European clubs keeping close eye on 23-year-old MLS star: Reports

As many as five European clubs, including Premier League side Newcastle United, are reportedly keeping tabs on Montreal Impact midfielder Djordje Mihailovic.

Mihailovic, 23, joined Montreal Impact from fellow MLS side Chicago Fire in December 2020. He currently has five goals and 15 assists in 38 games for Impact and has been attracting interest from a number of European sides.

MLS Buzz @MLS_Buzz



Mihailovic (23) was the best American attacking midfielder in MLS last season. Roma, Bologna, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Everton, Newcastle, Leeds, and three French clubs are watching Djordje Mihaolvic closely.Mihailovic (23) was the best American attacking midfielder in MLS last season. jeunesfooteux.com/Djordje-Mihail… Roma, Bologna, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Everton, Newcastle, Leeds, and three French clubs are watching Djordje Mihaolvic closely.Mihailovic (23) was the best American attacking midfielder in MLS last season. jeunesfooteux.com/Djordje-Mihail…

Jeunes Footeux (via Chronicle Live) reports that Newcastle United are tracking the American for a move to the Premier League.

They are joined in the race for the attacking midfielder by fellow Premier League side Everton. Serie A sides AS Roma and Atalanta and Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are also reportedly on the list.

Mihailovic's performances in the MLS earned him a call-up to the US national team in 2019, where he has gone on to earn six international caps.

Manager Eddie Howe has made huge changes to the Newcastle squad since taking over from Steve Bruce in November last year. He's already brought in the likes of Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimarães and Burnley striker Chris Wood.

The former Bournemouth manager looks set to target more incoming players with Mihailovic the latest to be linked with a move to St James' Park.

Could MLS star Mihailovic's move be one of many for Newcastle this summer?

Villarreal winger Danjuma is being linked with the Magpies

The Magpies were purchased by PIF, a Saudi-led consortium, in October last year. Since then, there has been a huge transformation both on and off the field for the Magpies.

The dreary mood on Tyneside with former owner Mike Ashley in charge has now dissipated. There is a feeling that Newcastle are on the verge of following the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City. They hope to become one of the Premier League's top sides following the influx of money.

Howe has already shown his talent in bringing in players that can have a huge influence on the squad. January signings Trippier, Guimarães, Wood, Dan Burn and Matty Targett have all contributed to the side's climb up the Premier League table.

When Howe took over, Newcastle were hanging perilously in the relegation spots. However, following Saturday's 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion they are now seven points clear of 18th placed Burnley.

They are now only 14 points off of Europe and there is a feeling that the summer could see the Tyneside outfit build on the stunning turnaround.

A move for the MLS star could be the first of many incoming players with Howe keen to revamp the squad.

The likes of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma and Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz are all linked in recent weeks.

